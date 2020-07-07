3 controversial finishes you may know about, and 2 you may not in pro wrestling

Controversial finishes in wrestling are no secret, however some finishes are likely not as well known.

Some of these finishes have long been talked about with some more recognized than others

Marc Madison FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Controversial finishes in pro wrestling are as typical as any today. While some may have a finish that is tied to a wrestler such as the 'Dusty finish' that isn't to say some are unconventional. However, in some cases, some finishes in wrestling are often so shocking and surprising that the result didn't typically know about by all parties involved.

In some instances, there were referees, promoters, and even wrestlers that didn't fair as well or reputation that preceded them. While some have come to be common knowledge of these controversial finishes, others are not.

In fact, some of these controversial finishes date back well over a hundred years. Throughout wrestling's lore there has been a great deal of discussion behind why they have taken place. Here are a few controversial wrestling finishes fans may have heard about and a few they likely have not through wrestling's history.

#5 Controversial Finishes You May Know About: Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels - 1997

A moment of realization that the career of Bret Hart in the WWE was coming to an end.

In 1997, the wrestling world was turned on its proverbial ear as we witnessed one of the most controversial finishes of the 20th century. At the 1997 Survivor Series, Shawn Michaels faced Bret Hart for the then WWF Heavyweight Championship. As the story has often been told time and time again, the lead into the match was the decision to have Hart lose the title.

However, with the belief that Hart wouldn't 'do business' a decision was made for there to be a moment in which Michaels would win the title one way or another.

“It was a pretty close-knit group who knew about the screw job. Vince, Triple H, and Shawn were the three who planned it, and they got Jerry Brisco to come up with a plan when to execute the finish." - Bret Hart via SI.com

Advertisement

The result at the Molson Centre from Montreal, Quebec Canada came about with a finish that is still talked about to this day. With Hart tied up in his own finisher the sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels referee Earl Hebner called for the bell even though Bret Hart never submitted or tapped out.

The decision to have the match end in this way is what gives it a 'screwjob' moniker. However, the controversial finish didn't go unpunished. Once the match came to an end, Hart was visibly irrate at the proceedings, destroyed moniters and items at ringside. It has become one of the most recognized controversial finishes wrestling history in the last century.

1 / 5 NEXT