3 Current free agents who could sign for WWE and 3 who could sign for AEW

WWE and AEW are currently two of the hottest destinations for wrestlers. While several other promotions across the world have talented stars in their ranks, the two aforementioned promotions are the ones that attract the cream of the crop.

New stars joining a particular company always excite their faithful. This gives them a chance to think of various storylines, rivalries, and fantasy matches that weren't possible earlier.

WWE just got done with WrestleMania a few days ago, with the show being one of the most trending events in sports entertainment. The week after WrestleMania in WWE has always been the stage for grand returns and debuts.

While WWE is on the constant lookout for new and talented wrestlers to diversify their roster, rivals AEW do not hold back either. All Elite Wrestling is always on the hunt for high-class talent, and Tony Khan has shown in the past that he doesn't mind hiring former WWE talents.

With a new year in the pro wrestling calendar upon us, here are three free agents who could join WWE and two free agents who could join AEW.

#1 Brock Lesnar could return to WWE

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 last year

It's been more than a year since the WWE Universe has seen Brock Lesnar. He was last seen in the squared circle against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, where he lost his WWE Championship to The Scottish Warrior. It was later reported that Lesnar's contract with WWE had expired, making him a free agent.

Advertisement

Being the private person Brock Lesnar is, no one has seen much of the Beast lately. The former WWE Champion was seen once or twice clicking pictures with fans at restaurants and other social places.

Lesnar's on-screen advocate and real-life friend Paul Heyman has claimed across multiple interviews that currently Brock Lesnar is very happy being home and being a father. However, if the business is right, we will see The Beast return.

This timing could be the right for Lesnar to return. Bobby Lashley put Drew McIntyre to sleep at WrestleMania this year to reclaim his WWE Championship. Assuming Bobby Lashley goes past McIntyre again at Backlash, the WWE Universe could finally get to see the dream match between Lesnar and Lashley.

The Beast going to the Blue brand also could be a massive move. After Roman Reigns win over Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief will soon be short of legitimate challengers sooner rather than later.

This would be a much different Reigns-Lesnar rivalry from over the years. This time, Lesnar would be the babyface while Reigns would be a heel with Heyman on the side of The Tribal Chief.

1 / 5 NEXT