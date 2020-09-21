3 current popular wrestlers who have never worked for WWE and 3 who have only worked in the company

It isn't exactly a secret that WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today. WWE is a global media giant as well, boasting more than a billion social media followers. But WWE aren't the only popular pro wrestling promotion, with NJPW, AEW, and Impact Wrestling, plus several independent promotions, constituting the pro wrestling world today.

WWE has one of the most fleshed-out and talented rosters in all of wrestling. A lot of WWE's talent has worked elsewhere before they made it to the big leagues. On the other hand, there are a select few who have only worked for Vince McMahon's company.

We'll take a look at 3 such wrestlers in the following list, also focus on 3 current stars who have never worked for WWE as professional wrestlers.

#6 Orange Cassidy (never wrestled in WWE)

Orange Cassidy vs PAC

Orange Cassidy is one of the most popular stars in all of pro wrestling today. Cassidy worked mostly for CHIKARA, when he made his pro-wrestling debut way back in 2006. In addition to CHIKARA, Cassidy has worked for several independent promotions in the USA.

His wrestling character is that of a lazy guy who usually likes to take it slow in the ring. There are occasions when he gets pumped up to produce an incredible moment in the ring, and this is what makes his gimmick stand out from the rest.

Back in 2019, when Cassidy was gaining steam courtesy his matches that were put on Youtube and other social media handles, he was picked up by All Elite Wrestling. He has been a mainstay in AEW ever since and is doing quite well for himself.

He recently had a feud with WWE legend Chris Jericho, and defeated him in a Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out. Cassidy has never worked for WWE, and it seems highly unlikely that AEW will let someone like him leave anytime soon.