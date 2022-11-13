3 current WWE Superstars who have served in war zones

Over the years, WWE Superstars have served in the United States military. While many of these wrestlers never saw combat, a few got stationed in war zones during their service.

Jaxson Ryker, for example, was a truck driver and a machine gunner in Iraq. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell fought in the Vietnam war as a member of the 25th Infantry Division.

Some current WWE Superstars have also spent part of their military service in war zones. While one fought in the Gulf War in Kuwait, the others were among the American troops in Afghanistan.

Here are three current WWE Superstars who have served in war zones.

#3. Ashante Adonis

After graduating from high school, Ashante Adonis joined the United States Army. The 32-year-old spent about five years in service between 2008 and 2013.

In 2010, 19-year-old Adonis got deployed to Afghanistan. In an Instagram post in 2020, the current WWE Superstar spoke about his experience, stating that war changed him.

"July 5th & July 10th 2010 Were The Worst Days In My Entire Life. I Was Deployed In Afghanistan And On Those Days My Platoon Suffered Many Casualties. I Was One Of The Lucky Ones. War Changed Me, And This Is The Reason I Am Who I Am Today. This Is Why I'm A Different Breed. I Did Not Let My Past Take Control Of My Future. 10 Years Later, I Am Proud To Say I Am A WWE Superstar," he wrote.

A few years after leaving service, Adonis joined WWE in 2018. He spent about three years in the company before getting released in November 2021.

However, the New Jersey native recently returned to SmackDown alongside his Hit Row teammates, Top Dolla and B-Fab.

#2. Lacey Evans

Before pursuing a career in professional wrestling, Lacey Evans served a few years in the United States military. The Georgia native enlisted in the Marine Corps when she was only 19.

In an interview with The Military Times, the current WWE Superstar explained why she decided to become a United States Marine.

"I joined the Marine Corps to get out of a rough situation to learn a better way of life [...] so when I looked at the military, the branches across the board as an option to not only get out of that situation, but to find the life that I was looking for as a young 19 year-old woman, as soon as I walked into the recruiting station, when I found out that the Marines are the most challenging, I was like that's what I need in my life," she said. (0:37 - 1:25)

During her enlistment, the former sergeant reportedly served in Afghanistan and received the National Defense Service Medal for her service there.

Evans left service in 2014. Two years later, she joined the Stamford-based company. The former Marine is currently active on SmackDown.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Brian James

Hall of Famer Road Dogg participated in Operation Desert Storm

After graduating from high school, Hall of Famer Brian James (Road Dogg) enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. The 53-year-old spent nearly six years in service, during which he fought in Operation Desert Storm in Kuwait in 1991.

During an episode of WWE Legends Biography, James opened up about his experience serving in a war zone.

"We went to Desert Storm. I lived in a sand hole for six months of my life. Ate more sand with every meal than I'd like to remember. That was a really scary time of my life. But on the flipside of that coin, like it's the most proud I am of anything in my life. I'm really proud of my service. Would have done more but wrestling came calling," he said.

James left the Marine Corps in 1993. About a year later, he joined the Stamford-based company. Over the past few decades, the former United States Marine had two runs in WWE as an in-ring competitor before transitioning into other backstage roles.

Although he is no longer an active wrestler, the six-time Tag Team Champion is now the company's Senior Vice President of Live Events.

