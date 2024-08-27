3 directions for Jey Uso if he fails to win the Intercontinental Championship tournament on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has not been utilized much on WWE RAW for the past few weeks, but that will change soon as he is again involved in the title picture. However, if that doesn't work out, there could still be a few directions he could be involved in.

Jey Uso joined WWE RAW in September 2023 as a singles star after leaving The Bloodline and he has found great success on the brand. He was able to mend some fences with former rivals, made connections, and was given several chances to win singles gold, but would often come up short. On the recent episode of RAW, he advanced to the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders tournament, but if he falls short again, the Stamford-based promotion could try other routes.

For this list, we will look at three directions for Jey Uso if he fails to win the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW.

#3. Offer assistance to The Terror Twins

Jey Uso hasn't been involved a lot in any feuds or storylines on the Monday show lately. The most recent connection he formed was with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, who have since been kicked out by The Judgment Day and are engaged in a heated feud. To even the numbers out, The Terror Twins could ask for help from Jey.

Although Jey hasn't been featured prominently on the Monday show, he and Rhea continue to flirt online. With this in mind, it's possible that even just a one-time or short pairing could occur before the feud returns to being just about the current and former Judgment Day members.

#2. Jey Uso could leave WWE RAW to join Roman Reigns on SmackDown

A lot has happened to The Bloodline since Jey was the last part of the group, but the most recent highlight has got to be Solo Sikoa naming himself the new Tribal Chief and Roman Reigns returning to attack his cousin. Since then, fans have been wondering about a possible reunion with the original group members.

Jey's lack of appearances could be explained by Roman trying to reach out and rekindle their relationship, and the RAW star finally hearing him out to join him in the fight against Solo Sikoa and his faction. Interestingly, this could even lead to Jimmy Uso returning.

#1. Jey Uso could reunite with another former member of The Bloodline

Aside from Roman and Jimmy, another Bloodline name that Jey could reunite with on WWE RAW is none other than Sami Zayn. Both men have gotten along well and have even teamed up several times, their chemistry is still not faltering.

The two could finally have the tag team run they weren't properly given as part of The Bloodline. Interestingly, they could even have a shot at the World Tag Team Championship on the red brand.

