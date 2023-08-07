3 directions for Jey Uso after getting betrayed by Jimmy at Summerslam

The ending of SummerSlam witnessed something fans never expected, as Jey Uso suffered a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns due to Jimmy Uso's interference. In the closing moment of the Tribal Combat, Jey was inches away from becoming the new Undisputed Champion and Tribal Chief, but suddenly Jimmy appeared and super-kicked Jey, leading to Reigns retaining the championship.

Even after the show went off air, Jey was seen crying in the ring as he suffered a betrayal from his own brother. Moreover, the ending of this match received a mixed response from the WWE Universe, as many considered this ending inappropriate.

However, let's discuss the three possible directions for Jey Uso after getting attacked and betrayed by his own brother at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. A feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso costing Jey against Roman Reigns will surely lead to a feud between these two Samoan Twins. Although Jimmy was the first person who betrayed Reigns and attacked him at Night of Champions to support his brother Jey later attacked The Head of the Table and joined his brother.

However, still, this unexpected turn in the Bloodline Saga will surely add to anticipation in this feud as the biggest question will be why Jimmy attacked Jey.

Even in a recent interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, the former Right Hand Man revealed that he wants to face Jimmy in a dream match. So the current situation seems like, finally, the Samoan Twins will have a showdown against each other.

#2. A short feud against Grayson Waller

Jimmy Uso attacked Jey at SummerSlam 2023; however, the company could show that Jimmy is still injured and can't compete in the ring competition. This may lead to a short feud between Jey and Grayson Waller.

WWE has been booking Grayson in major storylines since his main roster debut in May. Waller is currently one of the top heels on the blue brand, so after losing the SummerSlam Battle Royal, a feud against Jey seems to be a positive booking for the Aussie star. Also, right now, the Bloodline Saga is the center point of attraction in the company.

Also, shortly after ending the feud with Waller, WWE could make the in-ring return of Jimmy and finally have a match between the Samoan twins.

#1. A feud between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa

As Roman Reigns hasn't been advertised for upcoming WWE television shows, it opens up the possibility of a feud between Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso. Jimmy could be the one to assist Solo against his own brother, creating further anticipation for their match.

This scenario may unfold in the upcoming fallout edition of SmackDown, where Jey will first address the betrayal from Jimmy. The Bloodline Enforcer could then interrupt, along with Paul Heyman, which will eventually set up a match between them in the future.

