3 Dominik Mysterio moments in WWE you may have forgotten

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most captivating characters in WWE today. A self-proclaimed convict, he boasts of being the strongest man in the roster, but the storyline has constantly hinted that he isn't. The Judgment Day member either ends up being dom-inated by others or hiding behind Rhea Ripley.

Since his heel turn at Clash at the Castle last year, the younger Mysterio's popularity has surged. Fans are backing him to win a championship due to the entertainment factor bought by the persona. Although, some incredible moments from his babyface run are often forgotten.

Here are three Dominik Mysterio moments in WWE you may have forgotten.

#3. Edge motivated Dominik Mysterio during a massive occasion

After over a year, WWE crowds returned in the July 16, 2021, episode of SmackDown. One of the highlights of the historic show emanating from the Toyota Center was the six-man tag team match featuring Edge and The Mysterios vs. The Bloodline. It was The Rated-R Superstar's first team-up with Rey Mysterio in over a decade.

The SmackDown episode was also a special occasion for Dominik Mysterio. It was his first match in front of a live audience. Edge motivated the youngster and gave him the support he needed. In a video shared by WWE, the legend claimed that the moment was unforgettable.

"I felt like Uncle Adam. He's got his dad right here but he's got me there too, which is, no matter where he looked he got support. And I'm so happy and privileged that I can be a part of that… 20 years from now, we're gonna look back at that and think it was special," Edge said.

Back then, The Mysterios held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Dominik naturally got into the good graces of fans due to his association with two legends. Now, he is one of the most notorious heels in the WWE RAW division. Prison changes people.

#2. Dominik Mysterio's contract signing at SummerSlam 2020

Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. The feud was based on The Visionary constantly tormenting Papa Mysterio, so the son took matters into his own hands. Although Dom put up a valiant effort in the Street Fight, he lost.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio inked two deals during the contract signing segment for SummerSlam. One was to make the match official, while the other officially made him a WWE Superstar. Later, during an interview with Keepin' It 100, he revealed that he was signed on a per-appearance deal.

"I did SummerSlam without being on contract. So I got paid for that pay-per-view," said Dominik. "We were in the middle of negotiations so it was all kind of being handled at the time. But in good faith, I was like, 'Yeah dude, I'll do it.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

As of 2023, Dominik Mysterio has a net worth of $2 million. His heel work has been incredible so far, and if WWE continues to tweak his Prison Dom character, his merch sales will shoot up.

#1. Brock Lesnar's brutal beatdown on Dominik before his WWE debut

Rey Mysterio earned a contender opportunity for the Universal Championship in the fall of 2019. Before his fight against Seth Rollins, though, The Beast viciously attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. Dominik Mysterio was eventually dragged into the battle and subjected to a brutal beatdown.

Many fans believe it to be the beginning of his babyface journey, even though he debuted almost a year later. Brock Lesnar tossed around Dominik like a ragdoll, hitting a few Suplexes on the mat.

The youngster still has bitter memories of the spot and believes The Beast was his most difficult challenge.

"I didn’t even wrestle him, it was just a small interaction, but the most difficult challenge I’ve had was with Brock Lesnar. That was my sort of debut because he pulled from the crowd and gave me a beating that, sometimes, I still have nightmares from what happened, if I’m being honest," Dominik said. (H/T Fightful)

Fast forward to Survivor Series, Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar clashed for the Universal Title. Dominik and Rey did plant a double 619 on The Beast, but it wasn't enough to take him down. Lesnar finished the match with F5s on both Mysterios.

