3 Duos who can dethrone Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The dominant duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have established their supremacy in the tag division. On the May 29 episode of WWE RAW, they won the vacant Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time as a team after defeating three other teams. Rousey made Raquel Rodriguez's new partner, Shotzi, tap out to an armbar in the end.

The writing was on the wall for the MMA Horsewomen to clinch the gold ever since they began wrestling as a team. WWE pushed them to the limits. They are undefeated so far and were the winners of the WrestleMania Showcase Match.

Given their momentum, it would be arduous for any team to dethrone them in the future. Here are three duos who can beat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#3. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark

Although the new alliance is busy dealing with Becky Lynch, there is a chance that they are pitched in the women's tag division. Trish Stratus cost Becky the championship in April, and it is only fitting that she wins it again with Zoey Stark. It would be the ultimate level of disrespect, having claimed on RAW that Zoey is the future of the WWE.

Ronda Rousey squaring up with Trish Stratus will be a thrilling contest. The same will be valid for Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, who have never shared the ring before, although renowned for their enforcer roles. WWE can gauge the audience's reactions to plan future heel vs. heel showdowns in the women's division.

Stark and Stratus potentially winning the Women's Tag Team Championship will also set up a high-profile showdown against Lita and Becky Lynch. The titles will add to the hype of the rumored SummerSlam program.

#2. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter haven't performed in the main roster yet. They are one of the most successful teams in modern-day WWE. Additionally, they are recognized babyfaces and could be naturally pitted against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Triple H seems to be stalling Katana and Kayden's addition as it would bring about an upheaval in the women's tag team division. He visioned Rousey and Shayna Baszler being on the top of the mountain so they might reign for a while. They could surpass 100 days as champions to add prestige to the gold that keeps changing hands.

Ultimately, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will stop the dominant duo. It would be an excellent way for the future megastars to begin their main roster journey.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have a score to settle with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in WWE

Liv Morgan's shoulder injury was the reason for the crowning of new Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE will most likely pull off an angle between her and Raquel Rodriguez after the former's return so that it may be a heel turn on her partner or a reunion.

Liv didn't get the better of Ronda Rousey during their feud in the fall of 2022, but the babyface may eventually get the last laugh. She is expected to make a recovery in six to nine months. This means Ronda Rousey can go on a lengthy run with the title until her former rival returns to dethrone her.

Even though Raquel and Liv are prolific wrestlers, WWE doesn't seem to have plans to utilize them in the singles division. This would continue for a while, given the stature of the SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley.

