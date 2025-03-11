3 Easter Eggs you missed during Roman Reigns’ WWE return

Roman Reigns returned to WWE after a nearly six-week absence last night on RAW. He interfered in the Steel Cage Match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk in the main event.

Ad

The Undisputed Tribal Chief assaulted The Visionary, taking revenge for what happened at the Royal Rumble, where Seth had assaulted Roman at ringside following their elimination from the 30-man Battle Royal.

Reigns also assaulted CM Punk inside the cage, with Paul Heyman being part of the segment. With that in mind, let's take a look at three things that fans missed during the former Universal Champion's return:

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#3. Paul Heyman’s position could be in jeopardy

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns wasn't happy to see Paul Heyman speak to CM Punk inside the steel cage and help The Second City Saint get to his feet following a brutal match against Seth Rollins.

This led to the OG Bloodline leader getting in the cage and brutally assaulting The Best in The World, with The Wiseman watching in the corner.

However, the fact that Heyman helped Punk might put his position as Roman's Wiseman in serious jeopardy. It will be interesting to see what the WWE Hall of Famer tells his Tribal Chief regarding his actions, as what happened in the main event of the show created new angles heading into WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. Paul Heyman’s favor to CM Punk will come into play soon

Ad

Paul Heyman owes CM Punk a favor since The Second City Saint helped Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline defeat Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline and "Big" Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames back in late November.

Both Punk and Heyman have referred to that favor several times in the past. However, it is unclear what it is about. After what happened last night, we should assume that this favor will soon come into play.

Ad

How soon remains to be seen, but WrestleMania 41 is the ideal place for it. Punk and Heyman are expected to refer to it going forward, and it is likely that it could be related to the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. A Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk could be on the cards at WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

A Triple Threat Match between Punk, Roman, and Seth appears to be the WWE Creative's plan for the three superstars at WrestleMania 41, given that none of them has a world title shot at The Showcase of The Immortals.

It could be made official as early as this Friday on SmackDown or next Monday on RAW when WWE starts its two-week European Tour.

It will be interesting to see if any stipulation gets added to the match to create a new angle. For example, the winner of the match could get a title shot against a world champion after WrestleMania.

What is certain is that the rivalry between the three superstars is far from over and will not end anytime soon. Next Monday, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns could have an explosive confrontation, setting up the stage for their showdown at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback