3 Evil things John Cena can do on WWE RAW tonight from Glasgow, Scotland

John Cena is set to appear on tonight's WWE RAW, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland. After "breaking up" with fans upon his return last week, The Cenation Leader can have some evil tricks up his sleeve for his upcoming meeting with Cody Rhodes.

Cena made his first appearance on WWE RAW in Belgium after turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. Despite much speculation, he didn't change his gear or theme song because he felt the crowd didn't deserve it. He had some strong words for his fans but didn't have anything to say to Cody Rhodes.

On the upcoming episode of the red show, the rivals are set to have another confrontation. This time, Cena may look to hurt Rhodes or his allies to make a statement. In this list, we will look at three evil things The Cenation Leader can do on WWE RAW tonight.

#3 John Cena can attack Michael Cole

Cena received many negative comments from his fellow superstars after turning heel at Elimination Chamber. Michael Cole was among the names who expressed their disdain. Last week, the WWE RAW commentator criticized the former World Champion after the latter insulted fans. Tonight, Cole's comments might backfire.

Michael Cole is a beloved figure in the Stamford-based promotion, despite not being an in-ring competitor. He has continuously backed up The American Nightmare since the latter re-signed with the company. Cena can assault Cole to send a message to Rhodes in Glasgow, Scotland.

#2 John Cena can attack one of his biggest fans

Many viewers were shocked when Cena aligned with The Rock at the premium live event in Toronto. R-Truth, who claims to be a longtime fan of the legend, didn't shy away from expressing his disappointment.

The SmackDown star has often claimed that Cena is his "childhood hero." He even copies the Hollywood star's moves during his matches. After Cena turned heel, Truth seemed heartbroken and even sent a message on social media.

Cena and Truth haven't come face-to-face yet since the heel turn, but that could change tonight. Truth could try to convince Cena to change his approach, but the 16-time World Champion might end up assaulting him.

#1 John Cena could get personal with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, John Cena criticized the crowd last week but had nothing to say to The American Nightmare. However, the 16-time World Champion could hold nothing back in their upcoming meeting.

The Undisputed WWE Champion has shared several times how important his family is and how they inspire him. Tonight, Cena can target them by insulting Dusty Rhodes' legacy and speaking ill of Cody's relationship with his father.

Cena can even mention Cody's mom as The Rock did during their feud last year en route to WrestleMania XL. To add insult to injury, he can even bring up the champion's wife and daughter.

