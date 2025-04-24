3 Female WWE stars who could join Seth Rollins’ new stable

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 witnessed a new addition to Seth Rollins' alliance when Bron Breakker joined forces with him and eventually became the new Paul Heyman guy. The former Intercontinental Champion's association with the Wiseman & the Visionary left the WWE Universe buzzing with predictions of the future addition to this heel alliance.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss three female WWE stars who could join Seth Rollins's newest stable.

#3. Paige might return to WWE & become Paul Heyman's girl

Ad

Trending

In many of her interviews, former WWE star Paige has disclosed her intention to work with the Wiseman and often referred to herself as 'Paul Heyman girl.' So with this, the present scenario seems like a fitting opportunity for the 32-year-old star to return to the Stamford-based promotion and join hands with Seth Rollins.

An association between Rollins' faction and the former Women's Champion will attract a massive audience and be a great way to have Paige back on WWE TV.

Ad

#2. Zoey Starks could be a potential name

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zoey Starks is one of the active stars in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, but hasn't been part of any major storyline on Monday Night RAW. A potential inclusion of her in the storyline of Rollins & Heyman would allow the company to have her back on RAW again.

Starks is one of the potential names because she wanted to work with the Special Counsel. During a Q&A session, the 31-year-old star revealed that she would love to work with Paul Heyman sometime in her career.

Ad

She also claimed to be a big Heyman fan, which makes her inclusion in the storyline realistic.

#1. Becky Lynch might join forces with Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are a real-life couple, and the Irish star also turned heel on RAW after WrestleMania. This fueled speculation that Becky would join forces with Rollins. The Man also shared her reaction video from backstage when Heyman joined forces with Seth at 'Mania.

This development sparks realistic chances for Lynch to join Rollins and Paul Heyman and become part of the heel alliance. This could be the perfect scenario to unfold and a game-changer moment.

Even this could be a dream scenario for many and holds the capability to generate gigantic numbers on the internet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More