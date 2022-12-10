3 Feuds for The Judgment Day ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 

Once upon a time, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, for no apparent reason, decided to turn on the fans who adored him. He subsequently had a wrestling match against arguably the greatest performer in modern-day pro wrestling, AJ Styles.

It all began on the road to WrestleMania when the Rated-R Superstar reflected on all his moments on the Grandest Stage of Them All and issued an open challenge, which Styles answered.

Edge defeated Styles at two separate premium live events and recruited one member after the other to form The Judgment Day. At 'Mania, Damien Priest assisted Edge to victory, and Rhea Ripley joined them at WrestleMania Backlash. On the June 6 episode of WWE RAW, the newest member Finn Bálor, along with Priest and Ripley, turned on Edge and restored the faction as a trio.

In the summer of 2022, the Mysterios and a returning Edge feuded with them, the culmination of which saw Dominik turn on his father Rey and align with The Judgment Day. The heel faction vanquished Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix when Bálor defeated the former leader in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules.

Since then, AJ Styles has re-entered the picture, reuniting with The O.C. and feuding with Bálor. Styles defeated the latter at WWE Survivor Series.

That's the story so far.

We are less than two months away from Royal Rumble. Here's a look at three feuds for The Judgment Day heading to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023.

#3. A Rated-R return and the Last Stand

This one has got to hurt anyone that adores the Rated-R Superstar. Edge opened up on the possibility of retiring in 2023, and it seems inevitable that this run, however gracious and glorious it was, is on borrowed time.

If retirement in Toronto is what the former 11-time world champion wants, then next year's WrestleMania might be his last, in which case, either at The Show of Shows or prior, Edge needs to have a rematch with Bálor or a mixed tag involving Beth Phoenix as well. The way things ended at Extreme Rules, it indeed isn't the end.

If the former leader of Judgment Day decides for one final showdown with the faction he created, that should probably be the last stand for the Rated-R Superstar. It makes zero sense to have him go over The Judgment Day.

It won't end just yet, as Edge can continue to mid-2023. When and if WWE hosts an event in Toronto, he can finally hang up his boots and call it a career.

#2. Finn Bálor and AJ Styles booked for a rubber match

AJ Styles and Finn Bálor have a victory over each other at 1-1

The first time Styles and Bálor met was in a throwaway match at WWE TLC 2017. While their match at Survivor Series may not have been as good as their first encounter, this time, they had a story.

Both men have great in-ring chemistry, and with the proper build-up and balance of high-octane energy, they can produce a phenomenal rubber match. No pun intended.

Styles was seen along with The O.C. battling Baron Corbin and The Alpha Academy on RAW this past week, which seemed like nothing but a random fight that sparked in the JBL Poker Invitational. Bálor did not have a match and was seen at ringside for Dominik's bout against Akira Tozawa, another battle to emerge from the Invitational.

The two seem to stall at the moment. The company should book a trilogy-ending match between the two ahead of the Royal Rumble or at the event itself. It's logical from a storyline standpoint and a win for the fans of the two former NJPW wrestlers.

#1. Rhea Ripley's quest for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



-Dave Meltzer There’s a very big push for Rhea Ripley. I think we may be looking at Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania [next] year. W or not?-Dave Meltzer There’s a very big push for Rhea Ripley. I think we may be looking at Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania [next] year. W or not?-Dave Meltzer https://t.co/XALyDbV7bM

With her aura and character grabbing eyeballs, Rhea Ripley is becoming the main highlight of the faction. One can even argue that since Edge's banishment from the stable, she is the de facto leader, albeit that was probably not the idea for all parties involved.

Bianca Belair just ended her feud with Bayley following multiple matches this year. With the EST publicly voicing her desire to face The Eradicator of Judgment Day, WWE should pull the trigger on Ripley's journey to the top of the mountain as champion.

