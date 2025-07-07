3 Finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker on WWE RAW this week

Sami Zayn will square off against Bron Breakker in a one-on-one match on WWE Monday Night RAW this week. The Honorary Uce had last week clashed against Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match in the main event while teaming up with Penta, but ended up losing the contest as he was competing with an injury.

Before the match, Zayn was injured after an attack from Karrion Kross backstage, and Breakker's brutal spear during the match further decimated him. Thus, he and Penta lost.

Sami Zayn has clashed against Breakker in several past matches, and most of these clashes have been convincingly won by Bron. However, the contest on tonight's show can be different as several factors can come into play on WWE RAW. Therefore, in this article, we will list three potential finishes for the match between Breakker and Sami Zayn on RAW.

#3. Bron Breakker pins Sami Zayn as the latter is also injured

One scenario is Bron Breakker easily pinning Sami Zayn, who is still injured, after giving him back-to-back Spears. The 40-year-old superstar was attacked by Karrion Kross backstage on RAW last week. Even though Sami competed in the tag team match on the show, he couldn't give his best.

So, Bron Breakker's task might become easy this week, as the Honorary Uce might once again not be able to put up a good fight. He might lose the match and even be written off from TV for the next few weeks due to his injury.

#2. Jey Uso comes to help Sami Zayn if Seth Rollins & Bronson Reed interfere

Another likely scenario during the clash between Breakker and Sami Zayn is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso coming out to help Sami, in case Seth Rollins and Big Bronson Reed also come out to attack Sami. In last week's main event, The Yeet Master came out with a steel chair in his hands and took out Breakker and Bronson Reed.

In case Seth Rollins and company once again tried to take down Sami Zayn, Jey Uso is most likely to come out for his friend to take down the heels.

#1. CM Punk also comes out to attack Seth Rollins, making it a 3v3 clash at WWE SummerSlam

A third possible scenario is CM Punk also getting involved in the altercation in case Seth Rollins, Reed, and Breakker overpower Zayn and Jey Uso. CM Punk is already miffed with The Visionary after what he did at WWE Night of Champions. He also came running out to attack Rollins last week on RAW, but The Architect was quick to run away.

On this week's episode, CM Punk can take revenge on Seth Rollins for costing him the Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at Night of Champions. If the Visionary comes out to attack Zayn and Jey Uso, then The Best in the World will also be out to take Paul Heyman's men out. The ending will also serve to tease a SummerSlam encounter between CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

It remains to be seen on what note the clash between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker will end on WWE RAW.

