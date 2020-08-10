Several wrestlers that have had success with WWE have been rewarded with championship wins. Whether it was as a singles or tag team competitor, these talented individuals have won titles with the company.

However, their championship wins weren't relegated to their time spent with one company. Their fortunes have also transitioned to other promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, and many more. All of these wrestlers have they have captured championships.

X-Division, Tag Team, and World Championships are just some of the noted titles these individuals have won. Who are these talented stars, and which titles did they capture during their time in these different promotions?

3. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Current AEW TNT Champion Cody

Cody is a former WWE Intercontinetnal Champion Photo / AEW

As one of the faces of AEW, Cody has put everything on the line countless times. Cody has taken what he learned and achieved in the WWE and transferred that to All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar's success in AEW has come with a noted winning pedigree behind him. The "Son of the Son of a Plumber" captured the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships during his time with WWE. Now, he is the current AEW TNT Champion.

Cody takes the Intercontinental Title and throws it STRAIGHT in the trash!



NO!!! You’re supposed to wait and do that on Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/VViHltj7FG — Aaron Carolla (@ajcarolla21) July 15, 2020

Cody feuded with the likes of Ted DiBiase Jr, Rey Mysterio and others for the Intercontinental Championship. WWE's legendary midcard title is still considered as one of its most prestigious championships.

Cody helped raise the title's profile while he was champion. Its history dates back over forty years. His IC title right is something this current TNT Champion can look back at fondly.Cody's reigns as champion have been significant ones.