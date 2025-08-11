3 former WWE Money in the Bank winners who have retired & 2 who will retire soon

WWE made history over 20 years ago. At WrestleMania 21, the sports entertainment juggernaut introduced the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the very first time.For those aware, the gimmick is a simple one. A select number of stars battle it out in a multi-person Ladder Match with the goal of retrieving the briefcase hanging above the ring. Inside that briefcase is a contract that gives the victor a guaranteed title match of their choice for up to one year.There have been over a few dozen Money in the Bank winners, and many have gone on to great success. At the same time, due to the gimmick being two decades old, some past winners have either retired or plan to shortly. This article will take a look at five winners who have either hung up their boots or intend to do so.Below are three former WWE Money in the Bank winners who have retired and two who will retire soon.Retired: Jack Swagger recently revealed he had retiredJack Swagger is a former WWE star who found a fair bit of success in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Not only did he hold the World Heavyweight Championship, but he also held the ECW Title and the United States Championship.The All-American American won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2010 at WrestleMania 26. He defeated a murderer's row of WWE stars to win the briefcase, including Shelton Benjamin, MVP, Matt Hardy, Kane, Kofi Kingston, Christian, Evan Bourne, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.The former World Heavyweight Champion spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling, but has since left the company. Just recently, he revealed to former Divas Champion Paige that he was done in pro wrestling. Swagger now runs a trucking company.Will retire soon: John Cena will soon retire from WWEJohn Cena will soon retire [Credit: WWE.com]John Cena is arguably the best to ever do it. He has headlined WrestleMania on multiple occasions, and he is a 17-time world champion. On top of that, John was the top draw in the company for a decade or longer and was essentially the Hulk Hogan of his era.The Face That Runs The Place won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2012. At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Cena managed to defeat The Miz, Kane, The Big Show, and Chris Jericho in a bout featuring all former world champions.As most fans likely know, John is on his retirement tour right now, with the plan being to wrap it up in December. He recently spoke about his impending retirement, noting that he was as grateful as he is exiting the industry as he was excited to enter it.Retired: Kane is done in the ringKane is another WWE legend. He is a former WWE Champion who served as one of the biggest names of the Attitude Era. He proceeded to stick around for around two decades after debuting in 1997.The Big Red Machine's WWE Money in the Bank victory came the same year as Jack Swagger's: 2010. He defeated Matt Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre, Big Show, Christian, Dolph Ziggler, and Cody Rhodes to earn the briefcase.Outside of a Royal Rumble appearance four years ago, Kane hasn't wrestled a proper match once in the 2020s. He recently made it clear that the game has passed him by and there are no intentions of returning to the ring.Will retire soon: Damien Sandow retired from full-time competitionDamien Sandow is a name that some WWE fans might not know. While he was a popular figure for several years, he has been gone from the company for about nine years now.Still, he is a former Money in the Bank winner. He won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2013. At Money in the Bank, Sandow defeated Antonio Cesaro, Wade Barrett, Jack Swagger, Cody Rhodes, Dean Ambrose, and Fandango.Sandow wrestled on the indies after leaving the company, but revealed he was retiring a few years ago. While he still returns here or there for comedy matches, managerial roles, or tag bouts, he is certainly retired as an active, full-time in-ring competitor.Retired? Edge will be wrapping up soonSome former WWE Money in the Bank winners have retired [Credit: WWE.com]Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer and legend. He won almost every title available to him in World Wrestling Entertainment, from mid-card gold to tag belts to the world title. He also won numerous major stipulation matches.The Rated-R Superstar is actually a two-time Money in the Bank winner. He won the briefcase in the inaugural match in 2005 at WrestleMania. On the May 7th, 2007 edition of RAW, he won Mr. Kennedy's Money in the Bank contract to give Edge his second run with the briefcase.The former Brood member left World Wrestling Entertainment and competes as Adam Copeland or just &quot;Cope&quot; in All Elite Wrestling. He has revealed that once his contract expires, he plans to hang up the boots. Of course, he said that before jumping ship, too, so it isn't clear how honest he's being in this regard.