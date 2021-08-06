3 former WWE stars rumors suggest will join AEW

AEW has steadily built up an incredible roster of wrestling talent. Stars from the independent circuit, guests from other promotions and many released WWE Superstars are all coming together in Tony Khan's promotion.

We've seen former WWE talent like Malakai Black, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, Christian, Dustin Rhodes, FTR and Shawn Spears all get the spotlight on AEW Dynamite.

But it seems there could be a few more former WWE stars joining them in AEW's ranks. Rumors suggest that the promotion has signed, or is expected to sign at least three more.

Let's take a look at who the three former WWE stars set to rock up in AEW are.

#3 Daniel Bryan has allegedly already signed with AEW

According to reports from Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.Net, AEW and Daniel Bryan have already come to a contractual agreement and the company has even made tentative plans for the former WWE Champion's arrival.

Bryan was known as 'The American Dragon' Bryan Danielson on the independent circuit. He has allegedly asked AEW for a number of things in his contract, including the ability to work in Japan and creative control over his character.

After this year's WrestleMania, Bryan lost a Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns on April 30. The match had a stipulation that if Bryan lost, his SmackDown career would end.

#2 Former WWE star CM Punk is also reportedly AEW-bound

CM Punk to AEW seems like a done deal at this point.

Tony Khan's company added an entirely separate show, AEW Rampage: The First Dance, in Chicago. Several AEW stars have also been making CM Punk references over the last two weeks.

Punk signing with AEW was first officially reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on Fightful Select on July 21. Since then, all signs point towards that being true.

#1 Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) is set to join AEW's women's division

Ruby Soho may not be as big a star as either CM Punk or Daniel Bryan, but she could prove to be as important to AEW. Rumors now suggest she's heading for Tony Khan's promotion.

AEW's women's division could definitely do with someone like Ruby Soho. A recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful indicates that her non-compete clause expires just before All Out and AEW are looking to bring her in for the big pay-per-view.

