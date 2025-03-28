3 former WWE Superstars who were or currently are in prison

WWE Superstars are larger-than-life figures. Children grow up idolizing these figures. Meanwhile, adults are wowed by their athleticism and, at times, the compelling stories and promos that come from these characters.

Sometimes, it feels as if the pro wrestlers are superheroes. They do daring, high-impact stunts and somehow stand up and continue putting their bodies through unreal pain, all for the sake of entertainment.

Still, it is important to remember these are real humans with flaws, struggles, and complications. They have personal lives, just with a magnifying glass on everything they do. As a result, sometimes things go poorly for them in their personal lives for any number of reasons.

This includes, at times, stars going to prison or being arrested. This article will take a look at three former superstars from World Wrestling Entertainment who have been or currently are in prison. This includes a UFC fighter who dabbled in the company, a women's Hall of Famer, and a legend from the territory era.

Below are three former WWE superstars who were or currently are in prison.

#3. Cain Velasquez has had legal troubles

Cain Velasquez isn't best known for being a WWE Superstar. Instead, he was popular for his work in the UFC. Cain is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, having won his first title by defeating Brock Lesnar.

In 2019, Cain broke into the pro wrestling business. He had a handful of matches in AAA before debuting for WWE in October 2019. This led to a match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, but it was clear that Velasquez's health wasn't great from the damage he had taken in MMA.

While his run in World Wrestling Entertainment was incredibly short, Cain made headlines several years later, in 2022 when he was arrested for chasing and shooting an individual who allegedly molested his child.

Recently, Cain was sentenced for his crimes and was given five years in prison. This includes time already served, so he is expected to spend under two more years in prison.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, aka Tammy Sytch, has had numerous legal challenges

Sunny, aka Tammy Sytch, was at one point one of the most well-known and popular figures in pro wrestling. Despite not being a wrestler herself, Sunny was always in the spotlight, and fans loved her or loved to hate her. This includes her time in WWE, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and other promotions.

Her time as a manager and on-screen character even led Sunny to eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. In many ways, she was the prototype for what a diva would be in later years.

Unfortunately, Sytch has faced a lot of hardships and legal struggles after leaving the globe juggernaut over 25 years ago. She has been in and out of jail on several occasions, but things escalated in 2022 when she was involved in what is described as DUI manslaughter.

Sunny has since been sentenced to 17 years in prison with an additional eight years of probation. Additionally, her driver's license has been permanently revoked, and she cannot legally drive once she's out of prison.

#1. Ken Patera infamously had problems with the law

Ken Patera is a former pro wrestler and an Olympic-level athlete. He was a weightlifter who won numerous medals. Before eventually joining WWE, he broke into pro wrestling through Verne Gagne and the AWA.

His first stint with the then WWWF was from 1976 through 1978. He returned again in 1979 until 1981 before leaving. Ken then made another WWE return in 1984. However, this time, his exit wasn't to work elsewhere. It was to go to prison.

Patera was denied service at a McDonalds location one night and allegedly threw a rock through the window. When police came to investigate and confront him at the hotel, Patera allegedly grew violent, and he was arrested. Over a year later, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Notably, Vince McMahon apparently continued to pay Ken's family while he was in jail. He would then return to the WWF after his time in prison, but unfortunately, he struggled to find the same success he once did. His career never recovered, and some performers believe he lost his identity without the industry.

