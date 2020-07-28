3 former WWE Superstars who don't want to return, and 3 who are interested

A WWE Superstar's job certainly isn't an easy one, as they have to be on the road for the better part of the year and maintain their physiques to look presentable in front of thousands of fans on a weekly basis. Years of pro-wrestling is bound to take a toll on one's body and mind. Superstars who get to retire from the ring on their own terms are incredibly lucky, as not many get to do the same. That's why in some cases, a Superstar feels the itch to make a return for one last hurrah.

On the other hand, there are a bunch of former WWE Superstars who are content with what they have accomplished in the squared circle, and have absolutely no desire to return to the ring. In this list, we will take a look at 3 former WWE Superstars who have expressed interest in a return as in-ring performers, and 3 Superstars who have stated that they are done with wrestling.

#6 Trish Stratus (doesn't want to return)

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus couldn't have received a perfect sendoff than the one she got at Unforgiven 2006. She defeated Lita for the WWE Women's title in front of her hometown crowd in Toronto, and got to leave the industry on a high note. She got another huge sendoff at last year's SummerSlam event, where she lost a dream match to Charlotte Flair.

Following the match, Trish made it clear that she has done everything she could in the business, and confirmed that she is retired.

It feels like a good ending to me - a real ending. I sort of feel like this is a good final match for me because I don't think that you could do anything more than this.

Trish was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 for her contributions to the business, especially the Women's division in WWE. She is deemed by many as the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history.