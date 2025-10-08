3 Heartbreaking WWE breakups that could happen at Crown Jewel 2025

We are just a few days away from WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia, is already stacked with a massive lineup. However, as always, surprises and unexpected twists are anticipated to unfold on the show, which makes the PLE more intriguing to watch.In this article, we will discuss three heartbreaking breakups that could occur at Crown Jewel 2025.#3. Paul Heyman leaves The VisionTribaI Wrestling @TribalMegastarLINK&quot;If you lose to Cody Rhodes, at some point, I have to ask myself why I picked you over Roman Reigns.&quot; - Paul Heyman THIS SEGMENT WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 🔥 THE PRESSURE IS HIGH FOR SETH ROLLINS 👀 #WWERawWWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a Crown Jewel Championship match. Already on RAW before the PLE, Paul Heyman warned the Visionary about the potential consequences Rollins could suffer if he loses to the American Nightmare.During this, The Oracle hinted at leaving the Architect, as his loss would spark reconsideration in Heyman's mind. So, it's probable that if the World Heavyweight Champion suffers a loss at WWE Crown Jewel, the Hall of Famer may leave The Vision and break up with Seth Rollins.#2. IYO SKY turns on Rhea RipleyA few weeks back on RAW, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on IYO SKY and assaulted her. Rhea Ripley came to the aid of the former Women's World Champion, and now they will be facing the Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match.However, at Crown Jewel, Rhea Ripley might suffer a major betrayal when IYO SKY turns heel and breaks up with the Eradicator. Already, we have seen that IYO was confused about teaming up with Rhea against Kairi and Asuka.So, at Crown Jewel, the Genius of Sky may return to her family by turning on Ripley and breaking up with her in Perth, Australia.#1. Jey Uso breaks up with Jimmy Uso at WWE Crown Jewel 2025Another heartbreaking breakup, which is likely to unfold at WWE Crown Jewel, is the separation of The Usos. Over the past few weeks, we have seen visible conflicts between the twins. Now, even Roman Reigns is only prioritizing The YEET Master and ignoring Big Jim.Additionally, The OTC wanted Jimmy to steer clear of the path of Jey Uso. Considering all the recent developments, it's likely that Jey might break up with Jimmy Uso to go his separate way at Crown Jewel 2025.This might happen when both get engaged in a heated conflict on the show, and the YEET Master decides to end his alliance with Big Jim.