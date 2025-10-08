3 Heartbreaking WWE breakups that could happen at Crown Jewel 2025

By Love Verma
Published Oct 08, 2025 02:26 GMT
A major breakup might unfold at Crown Jewel. [Image credits: WWE.com]
A major breakup might unfold at Crown Jewel. [Image credits: WWE.com]

We are just a few days away from WWE Crown Jewel 2025. The upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia, is already stacked with a massive lineup. However, as always, surprises and unexpected twists are anticipated to unfold on the show, which makes the PLE more intriguing to watch.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss three heartbreaking breakups that could occur at Crown Jewel 2025.

#3. Paul Heyman leaves The Vision

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a Crown Jewel Championship match. Already on RAW before the PLE, Paul Heyman warned the Visionary about the potential consequences Rollins could suffer if he loses to the American Nightmare.

During this, The Oracle hinted at leaving the Architect, as his loss would spark reconsideration in Heyman's mind. So, it's probable that if the World Heavyweight Champion suffers a loss at WWE Crown Jewel, the Hall of Famer may leave The Vision and break up with Seth Rollins.

Ad

#2. IYO SKY turns on Rhea Ripley

A few weeks back on RAW, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on IYO SKY and assaulted her. Rhea Ripley came to the aid of the former Women's World Champion, and now they will be facing the Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match.

However, at Crown Jewel, Rhea Ripley might suffer a major betrayal when IYO SKY turns heel and breaks up with the Eradicator. Already, we have seen that IYO was confused about teaming up with Rhea against Kairi and Asuka.

Ad

So, at Crown Jewel, the Genius of Sky may return to her family by turning on Ripley and breaking up with her in Perth, Australia.

#1. Jey Uso breaks up with Jimmy Uso at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Ad

Another heartbreaking breakup, which is likely to unfold at WWE Crown Jewel, is the separation of The Usos. Over the past few weeks, we have seen visible conflicts between the twins. Now, even Roman Reigns is only prioritizing The YEET Master and ignoring Big Jim.

Additionally, The OTC wanted Jimmy to steer clear of the path of Jey Uso. Considering all the recent developments, it's likely that Jey might break up with Jimmy Uso to go his separate way at Crown Jewel 2025.

This might happen when both get engaged in a heated conflict on the show, and the YEET Master decides to end his alliance with Big Jim.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications