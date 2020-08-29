3 Heel turns and 2 face turns that could happen at WWE Payback 2020 this weekend 

There isn't a lot of hype around WWE Payback 2020 especially because it comes on the heels of an extraordinarily good SummerSlam. But from a storyline perspective, WWE Payback 2020 looks to be a very exciting and well, 'volatile' pay-per-view.

If you take a look at the WWE Payback 2020 card, there are so many matches that could potentially feature both heel and face turns. This article will touch on five of them and we invite you, as always, to voice your thoughts in the comments section below, about whether or not you agree with the following assessment.

And even in general, please do share your thoughts about WWE Payback 2020 and how exciting the pay-per-view seems to you, considering that it's coming our way so very soon after the last one.

#1 Heel turn: Roman Reigns proves, at WWE Payback 2020, that he is not afraid to cheat and win

Here is a picture of money. A truckload of it.



Roman Reigns is going to be bigger than ever. pic.twitter.com/ov4x6bJf2b — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 29, 2020

Both Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose turned heel at important junctures in their career, but the fact of the matter is that Roman Reigns always stayed above the nefarious, above underhanded means to get what he really wants. However, heading into WWE Payback 2020, this is the closest that Roman Reigns has ever been to a heel turn, especially if you consider his alliance with Paul Heyman.

There are rumors doing the rounds that The Universal Championship will be put around the waist of Roman Reigns at WWE Payback 2020 and the best part is, that he may not have to do it 'clean'. Paul Heyman could help him cheat and win the match, proving that the rumors are true, that Roman Reigns, after so many years of being a clean-cut babyface has tapped into his true potential, and decided to go heel.