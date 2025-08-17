3 Hints that Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) will never leave AEW for WWE

Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, was once considered to be the future of the Stamford-based company. Ambrose, along with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, made a remarkable impact on the entire roster and managed to garner a lot of attention from fans, leading to their early success.

Ambrose has held multiple titles in WWE throughout his career, including the World Championship, but things took a downward turn for the star in 2019. This led to Ambrose not renewing his contract with the company and eventually making his debut for AEW.

While the reason why Ambrose left the company is a whole other story in its own, fans still expect him to return now that Triple H is in charge. However, there are a few hints that cast doubt on the possibility of the former WWE Champion leaving AEW to return to the Stamford-based company. Let’s check out everything that hints at that.

#3. He has become a cornerstone of AEW since its inception

Since its inception and after Moxley’s debut, AEW has experienced a great rise in both popularity and television ratings. Although the Tony Khan-led show has yet to reach the same level as WWE, All Elite Wrestling has still managed to make a remarkable impact. Dean Ambrose is one of the top stars of the company, and fans consider him the cornerstone of AEW.

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Jon Moxley feels like AEW is "the way you remember [wrestling] when you were a kid." "There’s something really special about All Elite Wrestling and the fans that come out to our shows and buy tickets. This is the spirit of pure professional wrestling and fun and excitement and

During an appearance on Fox 19 News, the former WWE Superstar said that AEW is the spirit of pure professional wrestling, and stated that they had the greatest fans in the world. This clearly indicates that The Purveyor of Violence now favors AEW more than the Stamford-based company.

#2. Seth Rollins previously said The Shield will only reunite at the Hall of Fame

One of the highlight moments of Dean Ambrose’s WWE career was his time with The Shield. The trio was known as one of the most destructive factions in the company, and each member has managed to make an impact in the industry as singles stars as well.

While fans have often urged for a reunion of the faction someday, Seth Rollins addressed this during an interview with DigitalSpy. While the World Heavyweight Champion said that you never know what might happen in the future, he also predicted that the next Shield reunion could happen at the Hall of Fame.

"The next time you see us together it's going to be when we're inducted into the Hall of Fame," said Rollins.

#1. Dean Ambrose doesn’t like WWE’s scripted promos

While WWE has built a rich history with its intense action and intriguing promos all around the world, Dean Ambrose criticized the promos the company featured during an interview with StillRealToUs.com. The former WWE Champion said he didn’t like scripted promos because they were all lies.

The star explained that while he might have to weigh a lot of things to intensify a rivalry, it was all a lie to the fans. With scripts like this still being the core of the company, it's hard to say that Moxley would return to do them again.

"I had to do that for years, when I had to do these stupid scripts. I'd have to say stuff like, 'I'm going to eviscerate your skull at Hell In A Cell!' It's like, no...I'm not. I know I'm not. I know that there's not going to be any blood. I'm lying. I'm lying to the fans. I'm selling this violence that's just not going to happen.”

It would be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion ever returns to the Stamford-based company in the future.

