3 Hints WWE dropped on the final SmackDown episode of the year (27 December 2019)

Reigns and Corbin on SmackDown

SmackDown ended the year with a great show at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Besides a couple of exciting bouts, the #1 contender for the Universal Championship was decided in the episode's main event.

Joining hands with The New Day, Braun Strowman won a six-man tag team match for his team, pinning the Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke faced Sasha Banks and Bayley in another tag team match, but the heels picked up the win. Elsewhere, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose, while Roman Reigns cost Baron Corbin the Triple Threat Match in the episode's main event, which was eventually won by Daniel Bryan.

In this article, we take a look at three hints WWE dropped on the final SmackDown episode for 2019.

#3 Dolph Ziggler will have a feud with Otis

While RAW has a love triangle in Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley, it looks like the Blue brand will have a romantic storyline of its own. Otis and Mandy Rose hinted at a new storyline last week when the latter gifted a ham to the former. To return the favor, Otis gave her a fruitcake this week.

However, a new name entered this storyline on this week's episode, hinting at a possible love triangle. Dolph Ziggler met Rose in the backstage area and started flirting with her. Furthermore, he dissed Otis while talking to her, referring to the striking difference between her and the Heavy Machinery member. If that wasn't enough, The Show Off stomped on the fruitcake as well, before departing the scene with Baron Corbin.

Judging by the scenario, Otis could be the next rival for Ziggler and with Robert Roode's suspension coming to an end in a couple of weeks, The Showoff could also team up with his tag team partner against Heavy Machinery.

