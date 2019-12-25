3 huge matches WWE could be planning for Royal Rumble 2020

Royal Rumble is just around the corner

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year- WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner. Scheduled for January 26, 2020, the event will emanate from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Royal Rumble has always been one of the high-profile pay-per-views of WWE. It is one of the prominent events to feature in company's 'big four' pay-per-views alongside SummerSlam, WrestleMania and Survivor Series.

While WWE is yet to officially announce the match card for the event, a few clashes look imminent. Furthermore, with Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin scheduled to take each other on in a triple threat match to determine the new number 1 contender for the Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt for Royal Rumble, expect the match card to start taking shape as soon as next week.

So, in this article, we are going to discuss 3 huge matches WWE could be planning for Royal Rumble 2020.

#3 Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

A title run could be on the cards for Strowman sooner than later

On the previous episode of SmackDown Live, WWE teased a singles push for Braun Strowman in the Intercontinental Title picture when 'The Monster among Men' showed up to save the New Day from a beatdown at the hands of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Furthermore, reports of a high-profile feud between Nakamura and Strowman were making rounds for quite some time now and given how things unfolded last week, expect WWE to officially announce a huge matchup between the duo for Royal Rumble in the upcoming weeks.

A feud between Strowman and Nakamura promises to be intense and action-packed. Also, given how Strowman seems to be lost in the crowd, a singles push in the mid-card against a veteran in the likes of Nakamura could help him get his career back on tracks.

