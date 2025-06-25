3 Indications that Triple H has given up on Jey Uso in WWE

Jey Uso has lost two big matches in the last 20 days in WWE. He lost his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on the June 9 edition of RAW in a shocking manner. Next week, he won the quarter-final of the King of the Ring tournament, but then again, the week after, he lost the semi-final to Cody Rhodes.

Jey's fans have been left astonished by The Yeet Master's two massive defeats, which put him in a tough position in the roster. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently claimed on a podcast that the company is booking Jey as a loser.

It appears that the WWE creative team has either given up on the 39-year-old superstar or plans to make him a mid-card superstar once again. These type of creative decisions cannot be made without the approval of the Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Therefore, in this listicle, we will discuss three indications that suggest Triple H has given up on Jey Uso.

#3. Abrupt end to his WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign

Bringing an abrupt end to his glorious title run and making him lose the title on TV, which he won at WrestleMania 41, hints that Triple H doesn't have big plans for Jey Uso. Even Jey's father, and WWE legend, Rikishi, was miffed with this booking, and slammed the writers for writing such a script.

The Hall of Famer went a step ahead and even called for the firing of the writers who booked Jey Uso to lose his World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther on RAW. He further questioned whether the writers would have done the same to someone like John Cena or Randy Orton.

#2. Recent big losses

Jey Uso had been a huge crowd puller for WWE. Arenas across the world have always reverberated with the Yeet Chants when Jey made his entrance. However, two big losses, and that too on TV, with him losing the gold, do indicate that the management doesn't consider him championship material.

It has also been rumored that the original idea was always to have Jey have a short title run, and then lose it back to Gunther. If that's the case, then it's a big indication that Triple H never had any big plans for The Yeet Master.

#1. No opponent for Night of Champions PLE

After Jey lost the semi-final match to Cody Rhodes on RAW, it seemed that he had reached a dead-end. Suddenly, he was a superstar with no opponent to work with, and this was just a few days ago before Night of Champions PLE. It was also speculated that Jey could walk away from WWE for a while, as he currently has no storyline.

Such a booking for one of the most popular babyfaces on the roster, and a former World Heavyweight Champion, suggests that the creative team may not have a long-term plan for Jey. It remains to be seen how he is booked after the Night of Champions PLE, or whether he will be off the TV for some time.

