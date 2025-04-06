3 indications that Triple H has given up on Solo Sikoa in WWE

Solo Sikoa did an incredible job with his 'Tribal Chief' storyline over the past few months before losing the status to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix in a Tribal Combat Match. The former NXT North American Champion has not been on the same level since and needs to figure out a way to get back on top.

Ad

While Sikoa was one of the biggest names on the blue brand post WrestleMania last year, he hasn't been able to get back to the level he was at as the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief. Jacob Fatu appears to have taken over his spot as the leading member of the group and is set to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

With the Grandest Stage of Them All on the horizon and Solo Sikoa not having a match confirmed, it is a massive hint that Triple H has lost the faith that he once had in Roman Reigns' former Enforcer. Not only that, but there have been numerous other factors that hint at The Game giving up on Sikoa.

Ad

Trending

Let's check out a few of them below:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

#3. Solo Sikoa has had a number of losses lately

Ad

Since his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on the WWE RAW debut on Netflix, Solo Sikoa has not won a single match. Rather, the star has been pinned numerous times, regardless of whether it was in singles contest or tag team. Further, the star has also been a reason for his group's recent losses, which has been hinting towards the star making his exit soon.

Considering the numerous losses that the former NXT North American Champion has faced, just after an impressive run as The Tribal Chief, it is possibly a signal that there is some doubt looming around Triple H's mind regarding Sikoa's potential.

Ad

#2. Doesn’t have a match at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just a couple of weeks away, and Solo Sikoa doesn't have a match confirmed for the show yet. Not only a clash, but Sikoa isn't even involved in a meaningful feud with anyone. The former NXT North American Champion might make an appearance on the show alongside Jacob Fatu during his bout against LA Knight.

Ad

However, Sikoa not having a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All is surprising. While this could again be an indication that Triple H has given up on the star. The Game could give another opportunity to Sikoa by finally adding a massive crack in his group, making him the centerpiece of a massive feud.

#1. Stuck in The Bloodline vortex

Ad

Solo Sikoa's group has been hinting at a potential break-up for weeks now, but the story hasn't taken shape yet. Sikoa has clear issues with Jacob Fatu, and the end of the faction seems to be on shaky ground. However, it might be argued that WWE missed a massive opportunity to showcase a match between both men at WrestleMania 41.

While Fatu had a title match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, Solo Sikoa is stuck with the faction and will seemingly only be ringside along with Tama Tonga, rooting for Fatu's United States Championship victory. This may yet be another clear sign that Triple H has given up on the star.

While The Game could have moved on from Sikoa, one more opportunity could turn things around and kick off a massive feud on the blue brand. If Solo ends up costing Fatu the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41, things could finally go in the right direction in a storyline between the pair, and both cousins could get into action at WWE Backlash in St. Louis. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More