3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (May 7, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (May 7)

From an amazing Triple Threat WWE Championship Main Event Match to Daniel Bryan and Rowan becoming your new SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (7th May 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

As much as I'd have liked to say otherwise, the Wild Card rule certainly did not make SmackDown Live feel like a buzzworthy show, which is one of the few problems with the Blue Brand as compared to Monday Night RAW. The Wild Card rule has created more confusing scenarios since its inception, and that is a huge drawback for both brands as of now.

Nevertheless, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3: Why the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship match made no sense

Bryan and Rowan defeated The Usos to win the vacant SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles

Let me be clear, I thought that Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos during last night's show was a pretty good match. No one can take that away from these competitors.

But from a writer's point of view, this particular decision was a bit of a mess. We know that The Usos are on RAW, and the Wild Card Rule allows 4 superstars of both brands to appear on their respective rival brand.

But if superstars from a different show are allowed to partake in championship matches, especially those titles that belong to the home brand in the first place, then the last few remaining barriers that still enforce the brand split exist no more.

In simpler words,

1) We knew The Usos weren't going to win in the first place since they belong on RAW, and winning the SmackDown live Tag Team Championships would only complicate things further. Hence, despite the stellar match itself, there were no real stakes involved.

2) You don't need the entire roster to shuffle across both brands in case the brand split is no longer in effect. But the brand split is very much in effect, canonically. However, the Wild Card Rule essentially breaks other brand split rules as well.

So even with a couple of superstars appearing on the rival brand each week, it already feels as if the brand split doesn't exist anymore.

