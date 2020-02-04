3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (February 3, 2020)

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley teased a WrestleMania Dream Match!

From Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's confrontation to Ricochet sealing his spot against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (February 3, 2020) featured several contrasting moments.

In an eventful episode, WWE managed to include some important takeaways even during the show's mediocre moments.

Monday Night RAW felt important from start-to-finish, which is exactly how the show should feel like on the Road to WrestleMania 36. Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (February 3, 2020).

#3 Ruby Riott's return could be a great chance for WWE to create fresh opponents for Becky Lynch

Ruby Riott returned to RAW after Liv Morgan successfully defeated Lana during the show. Morgan was delighted to see the leader of The Riott Squad once again, but to no one's surprise, Riott turned on her former teammate right away.

Both women will probably face each other soon, while Lana may still be involved in this fiasco in some capacity. But from a broader perspective, Becky Lynch has very few formidable opponents to face on RAW currently.

This became even more apparent when WWE had to rely on another Asuka vs. Becky match to stall for The Man's WrestleMania 36 plans. If Becky Lynch will remain the RAW Women's Champion past WrestleMania 36, WWE may have a shot at building someone like Ruby Riott as a formidable opponent for The Man in the future.

#2 Charlotte Flair is the best candidate to elevate the NXT Women's Division at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair has defeated both Bayley and Becky Lynch several times before. Moreover, there is nothing new to add in a scenario where Charlotte aims for another RAW or SmackDown Women's Title against the same opponents at this time of the year.

As I pointed out last week, putting someone like the NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, in that coveted WrestleMania spot against Charlotte Flair is a unique opportunity for several reasons.

This creates fresh matchups at a time where RAW is basically a two-woman division with Charlotte and Lynch on the top. It also legitimizes NXT as an actual third brand at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania is an event where millions of casual viewers tune in to witness some memorable moments that WWE is most-known for and pitting the NXT Women's Champion against the premier female Superstar of the main roster will certainly legitimize NXT as something bigger than a "developmental territory" in the eyes of casual fans.

#1 WWE had already hinted at Ricochet becoming Brock Lesnar's opponent for WWE Super ShowDown

Whether you like it or not, anyone who is booked to take on Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania 36 at this point is bound to lose in the end. Ricochet just so happens to be that candidate right now.

Even before the Royal Rumble PPV, Ricochet had confronted Lesnar in a failed attempt. Many critics believed that confrontation was pointless, but during the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, Ricochet would assist Drew McIntyre in eliminating the Beast.

So it only makes sense that the man with the assist would get to face Lesnar during WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 in Saudi Arabia. Out of all the participants from last night's main event, we all know Ricochet is least likely to dethrone the current WWE Champion.

Some believe that Lashley would have been a believable opponent to face Lesnar at the upcoming event, but looking at the brighter side of things, their eventual showdown will take place sometime down the road where the stakes are even bigger and less one-sided.