3 Interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (November 15, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Nov 2019, 20:11 IST SHARE

Bray Wyatt revealed a new look for the WWE Universal Championship!

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX was certainly a step-up from WWE's pre-taped shows that emanated from Manchester, England.

But that doesn't mean it was perfect. Truth be told, despite the show's drawbacks, SmackDown managed to add a whole new dimension to Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan's ongoing saga (more on that later).

On the other hand, the "barking puppy" bit from last week's show managed to seep its way into King Corbin and Roman Reigns' feud this week. Some fans loved it for how bad it was, and others didn't, as expected.

The NXT Invasion angle was decent, albeit a bit repetitive.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX (November 15, 2019):

#3: Why King Corbin manages to succeed as a cartoonish heel in front of Roman Reigns

King Corbin and his goons (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) laughing at a hilariously synchronized spoof of Roman Reigns' entrance might not be everyone's cup of tea.

If there is one clear thing, it's that Corbin has found his comfort zone as a cartoonish heel.

Gone are the days where an intense "Lone Wolf" would wrestle matches to no fanfare, because now, King Corbin can genuinely trigger the fans as part of his job description.

Advertisement

Admittedly the whole premise is the silliest thing ever. It's almost as if Roode & Ziggler also overplayed their allegiance to a "King" because they realize how absurd everything seems.

Fans who love segments like Rusev and Lana's "Divorce Court" and King Corbin's unfunny barking gag see it as spoof movies. For example, you expect a silly premise before watching any installment from the Scary Movie franchise.

Similarly, King Corbin purposefully overplays his new gimmick for the same reason.

Unfortunately, a huge majority of wrestling fans don't like slapstick humor infused with their weekly cup of Friday Night SmackDown, and that's fine.

But for what it's worth, Roman Reigns and King Corbin have carved a niche subplot amongst Team SmackDown members on the Road To Survivor Series.

1 / 3 NEXT