3 interesting observations from WWE Super SmackDown (January 31, 2020)

Roman Reigns and The Usos slathered dog food all over King Corbin!

From Braun Strowman winning the Intercontinental Title to a "Loser eats Dog food" stipulation closing the show, this week's episode of SmackDown featured several contrasting moments.

Super SmackDown felt like a fun detour from the Road to WrestleMania 36 after Royal Rumble. The Universal Championship's future was put on hold this week, as Bray Wyatt's absence only created more anticipation for what WWE has in store for The Fiend at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Instead, the episode relied on fanservice as King Corbin's character finally got what he deserved at the end of the show. Otis scored a date with Mandy Rose on Valentine's Day as well!

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of WWE Super SmackDown (January 31, 2020).

#3 Braun Strowman's Intercontinental Championship win is best for business

After more than four years on the main roster, Braun Strowman won his first singles title in WWE during this week's episode of Super SmackDown.

The Monster Among Men's Intercontinental Championship victory was a good change after Shinsuke Nakamura's run as IC Champion only meandered during its final days.

Strowman was the hottest act in the company at one time. The WWE Universe was firmly rooted behind The Monster Among Men, but the higher-ups eventually dropped the ball at that point in his career.

Since then, Strowman's presence has been relegated to a mid-card role even when fans knew he was destined for great things. So after Drew McIntyre finally got the opportunity he deserved at Royal Rumble 2020, it looks like WWE gave Strowman a fair chance to prove his worth too.

With WrestleMania 36 just around the corner, Strowman may be the most exciting choice to draw more attention towards the Intercontinental title scenario.

#2 Diverting focus away from The Four Horsewomen can be an optimistic decision on WWE's behalf

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy, Paige suggested what WWE needs to focus on following the main event of last year's WrestleMania.

The Four Horsewomen have been at the forefront of the Women's Division for what feels like an eternity at this point. Even now, Becky Lynch is the RAW Women's Champion and Bayley is the SmackDown Women's Champion.

As a result, it is hard to put a focus on fresh matchups that have the potential to draw as much attention as a match involving any two of the Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks).

But pushing Naomi to feud with Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship can be a decision that will pay off in the longer run.

There is a great chance it might end on an underwhelming note like Lacey Evans and Bayley's recent feud, but it is important for WWE to think for a long-term future that doesn't involve The Four Horsewomen as the top stars across both RAW and SmackDown.

#1 King Corbin met his ironic fate at the hands of Roman Reigns & The Usos

King Corbin and Roman Reigns have been a part of what feels like an entertainingly overextended feud.

Just like we witnessed during the Royal Rumble PPV, both Corbin and Reigns have amazing chemistry with each other when it comes to in-ring matches. But there has to be a point where this feud has to end.

If you remember, this whole fiasco reached the next level when Corbin had introduced "dog food" as a crucial plot point towards the end of 2019.

So, it is only ironic that Corbin would meet his end being slathered in dog food at the end of the show this week. I believe this should be a fitting end to their chapter on SmackDown.

For what it's worth, Reigns has to move on to the next big thing. If things are going the way everyone thinks they are, Reigns may aim for the Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, at the Grandest Stage of them All next.