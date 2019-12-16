3 Interesting observations from WWE TLC 2019

Daniel Bryan returned as an old version of himself back in the day!

The recently concluded TLC Pay-Per-View was a mixed bag of good and underwhelming content scattered throughout the event.

Perhaps the biggest talking point in terms of characters seems to be Daniel Bryan's comeback. The former Planet's Champion reverted to his old look after being manhandled by The Fiend on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns and King Corbin's feud just entered into an even bigger phase. This comes off as an interesting development since most fans were under the impression that TLC 2019 would have been a fitting conclusion to their never-ending feud.

Even the main event felt bittersweet when Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battled The Kabuki Warriors in a good, yet botch-riddled TLC contest.

Here are a few interesting observations from WWE TLC 2019 (15th December 2019):

#3: Why 'Becky Lynch vs. Asuka' seems to be the next logical feud after TLC 2019

The Kabuki Warriors retained their Women's Tag Team Championships after Asuka climbed onto the top of the ladder to retrieve their respective titles.

Kairi Sane looked concussed during the bout's proceedings. This might be a huge reason as to why the match probably deviated from its original structure in between.

You could see that the women were trying to make the best out of the given situation, and unfortunately, the circumstances and botches prevented the participants from putting on a coherent matchup in the end.

With that being said, it wasn't all bad.

As the Kabuki Warriors stood victorious after the match was over, Asuka seems to be the only top heel that has built herself capable enough to face Becky Lynch at next year's Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View.

Of course, Lynch has never pinned Asuka before, and that is a good selling point as to why the same matchup from this year's Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View should kickstart the women's Road to WrestleMania in 2020.

