WWE TLC 2019 Results, December 15th: TLC Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

A great return and an extreme main event

WWE TLC kicked off with the SmackDown tag title defense after we saw Humberto defeat Andrade on the kickoff show. Andrade teased a split with Zelina after the loss.

The New Day (c) vs. The Revival - Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Kofi Kingston and Big E were dominating early in the match as they worked on The Revival. The Revival were back in control as they isolated and took out Big E, sending him into the commentary table. They then turned their attention to Kofi Kingston.

Kofi managed to take out Wilder and Dawson as he springboarded off the rope from a falling ladder to hit Dawson with a DDT followed by a Trouble in Paradise. However, he was caught with the Shatter Machine when he tried to climb off the ladder.

Kofi Kingston climbed up the Ladder but he was bent backward and was not able to get to the titles. Big E climbed up and hit the Big Ending from the top of the ladder.

Scott Dawson tried to grab the titles, but Kofi did a sit up and grabbed the titles to hit Dawson across the head with them and he fell down and bounced off the ladders below.

Result: The New Day def. The Revival to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Match rating: A

King Corbin was confident that he would win his upcoming match.

Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black

Buddy Murphy disrespected Black with a slap followed by a knee. He then took down Murphy with an armdrag and focused on his arm. Murphy hit another elbow to the side of the face of Black, but he hit back with a kick to the mid-section and then a high kick to bring down Murphy.

Aleister Black dodged one move and then another before he hit the The Black Mass and just like that, the match was over.

Result: Aleister Black def. Buddy Murphy

When you pick a fight with @WWEAleister, a fight is EXACTLY what you're going to get. @WWE_Murphy #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/hucARWNZn0 — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

Match rating: A+

