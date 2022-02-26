3 interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (February 28, 2022)

The previous episode of WWE RAW received mixed to positive reviews from critics and fans. While the segment featuring Edge was intense and phenomenal, the segment featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his former advocate Paul Heyman was another major highlight of the show. Heyman informed The Beast Incarnate he'll be defending his title at Madison Square Garden on March 5.

Furthermore, WWE ended up booking two high-profile matches for upcoming weeks: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor for the US title and RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens vs. Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

In another major development, The Miz introduced Logan Paul as his tag-team partner to challenge Rey & Dominik Mysterio for a match at WrestleMania 38. All in all, it was a good show, and WWE will like to continue doing so when RAW emanates from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

Without further ado, here are three interesting things that could happen on this RAW.

#3. A huge brawl breaks out between RK-bro, Seth Rollins & KO, and Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy is set to defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens in two weeks. It should be noted that Owens & Rollins were added to the match upon defeating RK-Bro last week on RAW.

WWE has announced that all three teams will feature in the upcoming episode, building towards their championship match the following week. Given the lack of buzz around the matchup and the tag team scene in general, creative could have the teams feature in a segment, leading to a huge brawl. This will draw eyeballs and set up the tag team championship match beautifully.

However, given WrestleMania 38 is around the corner, it'd be interesting to see where WWE is headed for the tag team championship. Will there be a potential title change in two weeks? Only time will tell.

#2. Damien Priest retains his US Championship via DQ

The previous edition of RAW saw US Champion Damian Priest defeat Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match. Priest then issued an open challenge only for Finn Balor to show up. While WWE announced a high-profile matchup for the US Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW, don't expect this feud to end after a one-off contest.

Creative could have the current champion retain via DQ to continue building on this feud, leading to another potential matchup at WrestleMania 38.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Preist will be an intense battle. Given how over Balor is, expect this feud to draw a lot of eyeballs. Furthermore, The Demon King has been out of the main event picture for quite some time. Given the lack of potential draws, WWE could use this opportunity to add momentum behind his back before launching him into the main event scene.

#1. AJ Styles is revealed as Edge's opponent for WrestleMania 38

WWE @WWE @EdgeRatedR issues a challenge to the entire #WWERaw locker room for someone to step up and face him at #WrestleMania .@EdgeRatedR issues a challenge to the entire #WWERaw locker room for someone to step up and face him at #WrestleMania. https://t.co/gpoMGkiXPi

Edge returned last week on RAW to issue an open challenge for a showdown at WrestleMania 38. While the WWE Universe has been speculating a lot of names, WWE has decided on AJ Styles as Edge's opponent for WrestleMania 38, as per reports.

WWE teased the same in Edge's "phenomenal" promo last week on RAW. At this point, a potential dream match between Styles and The Rated-R Superstar is all but set for WrestleMania. Expect WWE to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE has announced that The Master Manipulator will feature on the upcoming episode of RAW to discuss his WrestleMania future. This allows The Phenomenal One to interfere and accept Edge's challenge for WrestleMania 38.

A potential matchup between Edge and Styles promises to be spectacular. Given the duo's caliber and ability to sell, draw and take bumps, a showdown at The Show of Shows will be best for business.

