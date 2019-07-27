3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw (29 July 2019)

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 411 // 27 Jul 2019, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast could send a strong message to Seth Rollins on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The last edition of WWE's flagship show featured a Raw reunion special. While the show featured some high profile names in Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly and so on, it received mixed reviews from both fans as well as critics alike.

While the show had its moments, it failed to live up to the expectations on some regards. In WWE's defense, a lot of segments had to be re-written as a number of Superstars were not medically cleared by WWE officials. Nonetheless, it was a fun, wild and nostalgic three-hour ride and as a matter of fact, it managed to rack up the highest viewership of 2019.

Yes, WWE did manage to tick a few boxes from the ratings and viewership point of view as it managed to garner 3.09 Million (average) viewers for the special episode. However, it was only a minimal rise and the company still has a long, long way to go.

On another note, the upcoming episode of Raw will be live from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas and Creative would like to continue doing their good work with the same intensity. WWE is already advertising 2 big matches- Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss- and a "Samoan Summit" segment featuring Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe for the upcoming episode. Furthermore, The Beast is also rumored to feature on the episode. Thus, it looks to be another promising edition of Monday Night Raw.

So, to feed all our curiosities, in this article we take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw:

#3 Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss turns into a tag team matchup upon Dana Brooke and Natalya's interference

It could turn chaotic sooner than later.

WWE has announced a non-title matchup between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss for the upcoming episode of Raw. However, the match could turn chaotic sooner than later.

While a potential interference from The Man's opponent at SummerSlam, Natalya seems totally on the cards, Dana Brooke too could interfere in the matchup to attack Bliss. I mean, Brooke recently took a shot at Bliss on Twitter for getting bulk of the opportunities, thus, a potential interference does not seem far.

This could then lead into a classic tag team matchup between Natalya and Bliss vs Becky and Brooke this Monday night on Raw.

1 / 3 NEXT