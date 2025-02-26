3 major issues in WWE that Triple H must fix on the Road to WrestleMania 41

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has officially begun, and Triple H's duties as Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative have multiplied. Based on how things are going, there are some areas that he needs to work on.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held from April 19 to 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As of this writing, only two matches are confirmed for the premium live event: Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.

This Saturday at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, two more matches will be made officially for The Show of Shows as the winner of Men's and Women's Chamber matches will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, respectively.

Although near, there are still over 50 days left until The Grandest Stage of Them All takes place, and Triple H can use the time to polish some areas in the roster.

For this list, we will look at three major issues Triple H must fix in WWE in the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#3. Better representation of the mid-card WWE titles

If there's one thing that has declined in WWE for the past few months, it is how they have handled the mid-card champions. Although they have introduced the United States and Intercontinental Titles to the women's division, that only resulted in them getting neglected.

Gunther was one of the most exciting IC Champions in recent history, but since dropping it, the gold has changed hands multiple times. It is currently with Bron Breakker, and although he is a feared and dominant star, there is a lack of title defenses. In 2025, he only defended it once at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The same can be said for the inaugural Women's IC Champion Lyra Valkyria. After winning it last month, she had her first defense this week against the same star she won it for at the tournament, Dakota Kai. She hasn't feuded against any star for the title since winning the gold.

Shinsuke Nakamura's run as the United States Champion has also been lackluster. He has only defended the title once since winning it at Survivor Series: WarGames and has only feuded with the past titleholder, LA Knight, since then. Chelsea Green also has the same experience. Since winning it in December last year, she only defended the title twice against the same star, Michin.

#2. No feuds for the women's division outside of the championships

Another major criticism of WWE before WrestleMania 41 is how the women's division is handled. Aside from how the secondary champions are being treated, there is the outcry about not having Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY at The Show of Shows, the lack of a compelling storyline for the Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill's storyline getting lost, and unfortunately, much more.

However, another problem in the Stamford-based promotion's women's division is the lack of non-title storylines. Most feuds are just for the gold, compared to the men's division, which sees multiple storylines teased and built outside the gold en route to WrestleMania 41.

This is a problem that NXT is seemingly not struggling with. Just on this week's episode, fans saw a brewing feud between Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace, which doesn't involve any championships.

#1. RAW's Men's Tag Team division is lacking depth en route to WrestleMania 41

Another division WWE needs to focus on is its tag team division on RAW. SmackDown has somewhat redeemed its division with #DIY as the heel champions, involving several groups like Pretty Deadly, The Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and more, which are regularly featured. However, the Monday show is still struggling with it.

The only notable team currently is The Judgment Day, and following JD McDonagh's injury, they don't even have a notable duo to compete for the tag title. The World Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders, and American Made are rarely featured on weekly television.

Since turning heel, The New Day has lost some momentum, and the Latino World Order just started getting featured again. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, it is quite worrying to see a lack of compelling tag team involvement.

