3 Makeshift WWE factions that failed and 2 that succeeded

Will Randy Orton and The Revival be a success?

One of the most significant WWE storyline developments since SummerSlam 2019 came on the August 19 episode of Raw when The Revival joined forces with Randy Orton to attack all three members of The New Day.

Six days earlier, the makeshift trio picked up a statement-making victory over Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods on SmackDown Live, but it was unclear whether they would go on to remain allies in the future.

Now, following Monday’s vicious attack on The New Day and another segment involving the villainous trio and Kofi Kingston on SmackDown Live, it looks as though WWE’s decision-makers have a long-term plan to keep Orton, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder together.

As we have seen in recent years in WWE, this kind of booking can either lead to a dominant faction being formed or, more often than not, the relationship between unlikely allies soon derails and everybody quickly forgets about them.

In this article, let’s take a look at three makeshift factions that failed and two that succeeded.

#5 Failed: The Social Outcasts

Adam Rose, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel provided distractions at ringside to help Heath Slater defeat Dolph Ziggler on an episode of Raw in January 2016.

At the time, the quartet had struggled for television time as singles Superstars, so they became The Social Outcasts and planned to work together to take out their “inner-anger” on their opponents.

Wins and losses do not define success and failure in WWE, but it is fair to say that nobody was going to take The Social Outcasts seriously when they were being booked to lose on a weekly basis.

In fairness to the group, they won two of their first three televised matches. However, between January 2016 and their final encounter in July 2016, various tag-team combinations within the faction lost a total of 18 matches in a row on Raw, SmackDown, Main Event and Superstars.

Towards the end of their time together, Rose was granted his release by WWE, which ultimately led to The Social Outcasts' split a few weeks later.

