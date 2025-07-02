3 matches Jey Uso could have at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Jey Uso came to Sami Zayn and Penta's aid this past Monday on RAW, saving them from a brutal assault from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Seth Rollins' allies teamed up to face Zayn and Penta and defeated them before brutally assaulting them after the match. The Yeet Master showed up, though, and saved his friends from further damage.

Heading into SummerSlam, the former World Heavyweight Champion is still looking for his next challenge, which could be revealed soon. With that in mind, we take a look at three WWE stars he could face at the premium live event on August 2 and 3.

#3. He could face Gunther for the title, but with a stipulation

The Ring General dethroned Jey Uso and got his title back three weeks ago, setting the stage for his match with Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta on July 12.

This will be the WWE legend's retirement match, and Gunther is expected to retain his title and defend it again at SummerSlam.

This could open the way for Jey Uso to step up and have one final match with his rival for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This time, though, a stipulation has to be added, with the loser leaving RAW and moving to SmackDown, so this feud would end once and for all.

#2. He could team up with Sami Zayn to go after the World Tag Team Title

It has been quite a while since Jey Uso was one-half of the tag team champions when he teamed up with Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Now, he could join forces with another friend and go after gold on the red brand. Uso and Zayn have unfinished business with The Judgment Day, and with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor being the new World Tag Team Champions, Uso and Zayn could step up and challenge them for the title at SummerSlam.

#1. Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

The Visionary recently interrupted Jey Uso's segment at SummerSlam Kickoff and took a shot at him, adding more hype to the feud between the two that started a couple of months ago when Uso defended his title against the former World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins is set for a match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, and it is unclear what the plan is for him at SummerSlam.

Given Uso's issues with Rollins' allies, Mr. Money in the Bank could confront the Yeet Master after Saturday Night's Main Event and collide with the former World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.

