3 matches Logan Paul can have at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul will not main event WrestleMania 41 after his defeat in the Elimination Chamber Match Saturday night. It was CM Punk who eventually pinned The Maverick, ending his hopes for a title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Heading into the first RAW after the Elimination Chamber, it is unclear what plans WWE Creative has for the former United States Champion. In this article, we take a look at three matches Logan Paul can have at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#3. A singles match with AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One returned at the Royal Rumble, aiming to get a title shot at WrestleMania 41. However, that was not to be as The Maverick eliminated him from the match, preventing him from main eventing The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A month later, the two continued their feud, with Paul mocking Styles last Monday on RAW during a backstage segment, referring to Styles' elimination at the Chamber and The Phenomenal One's thoughts on retirement.

If things continue this way, WWE Creative might book a match between the two at WrestleMania 41, especially if Logan Paul doesn't continue his feud with CM Punk.

#2. He could face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

This is expected to be a multi-man match, though, meaning that Logan Paul could face more than one opponent at 'Mania for the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker has teased a feud with Penta, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor, among others.

All three of them have a good chance of emerging as title contenders and getting a match at WrestleMania 41. Given his feud with AJ Styles, and since he will not main event 'Mania, he could be added to the match.

At RAW on Monday, Bron Breakker is set to take another shot at his opponents, so it will be interesting to see how WWE Creative will attempt to insert The Maverick into the storyline.

#1. Logan Paul could team up with The New Day against Rey Mysterio, Penta and Dragon Lee

This is an ongoing feud, as Paul was the one to beat Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, while The New Day injured The Hall of Famer and ruled him out indefinitely.

Rey is expected to return soon, though, and he could target all three in search of revenge. Mysterio could team up with Penta and Dragon Lee to take on Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Logan Paul.

Kofi and Xavier have targeted Rey since their heel turn and it will be interesting to see what plans WWE Creative has for this feud, as the WWE Hall of Famer has no clear timetable for his return. Monday on RAW, GM Adam Pearce could shed more light on what is next for the leader of LWO.

Meanwhile, another superstar who could side with Penta and Rey Mysterio is Rey Fenix. Fenix is expected to join WWE soon and reports suggest that there are already creative plans in the works for him. A debut at WrestleMania 41 against The New Day and Logan Paul could happen.

