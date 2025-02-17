5 WWE stars who can challenge Bron Breakker on RAW

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has rarely been featured in a significant fashion ever since WWE moved RAW to Netflix. The new home was supposed to vastly improve the product, but the jury is still out on that thought.

One massive misstep has been leaving both the United States and Intercontinental titleholders behind in 2025. Shinsuke Nakamura has also been an afterthought on his own brand.

With Breakker demanding more respect for himself and the belt from GM Adam Pearce, he may get something going. The next five WWE stars could step up to Bron Breakker on RAW.

#5. Karrion Kross needs direction without a faction

Like Breakker, Karrion Kross has been left off RAW in the early stages of 2025. He was in the middle of a feud with the Wyatt Sicks, but they were randomly moved to SmackDown during the "transfer window."

His newest target has been Sami Zayn since Zayn volleys between former friends and a perceived need to blindly support Roman Reigns. Kross, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins have called him out for this.

Since Kross is without the Final Testament, he could pivot to challenging Bron Breakker. He could also start planting seeds in the Champ's mind, leaving them to grow until he's ready to strike.

#4. Sheamus wants the Intercontinental title

Breakker and Sheamus have squared off a few times over the last few months. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

The Celtic Warrior may have already challenged and lost to the former NXT Champion, but that doesn't mean his pursuit to win the one title missing from his resume will end.

It feels like Sheamus will capture the belt at some point, so he could again step up to Breakker on RAW. The two have had a few battles, but Ludwig Kaiser has also been involved.

Since WWE is giving Jey Uso another shot to wrest the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther, The Celtic Warrior may get the same opportunity with the Intercontinental title.

#3. Dirty Dominik Mysterio still lurks on RAW

Dirty Dom may be facing AJ Styles on RAW, but that doesn't mean he can't start looking toward The Showcase of the Immortals. He's been at odds more and more with Finn Balor, so something has to break on the Road to WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik will be looking to bring gold back to the Judgment Day, so targeting a mid-card title is the best route for Dirty Dom.

Since he's still a cocky young upstart, stepping up to the voracious Breakker could be a direction for Las Vegas. Fans already boo Dominik mercilessly, so it wouldn't be hard for them to get behind the Champ.

#2. Penta has taken WWE by storm

Like Dominik Mysterio, Penta has a match booked for RAW. He'll do battle with Pete Dunne again after the two faced off a few weeks ago.

WWE needs to have Penta in a big spot at The Show of Shows, so the first step could be confronting the Intercontinental Champion. Both stars are red-hot at the moment, so it'd be an easy sell to pit the two together.

Breakker may be freed up after WrestleMania to pursue the World Heavyweight title, just as Gunther did last year. Eventually losing it to Penta would be a good transition.

#1. Building on a confrontation from last week's RAW

AJ Styles made a triumphant return from injury during the Royal Rumble. He was welcomed back with open arms by the WWE Universe. The Phenomenal One also stated that he wasn't finished on the following RAW.

The Judgment Day attacked him, leading to a match with Dominik Mysterio. Since Styles already had a staredown with Breakker, it makes sense that the next step is a potential challenge.

While a pairing of the two generations would be better suited for WrestleMania 41, the first step on that path could start on RAW.

