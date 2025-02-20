3 matches Nick Aldis can add to WWE Elimination Chamber card on SmackDown

WWE's next premium live event is drawing nearer. The sports entertainment juggernaut will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday, March 1, live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and so far, the match card is looking stacked.

There will be two Elimination Chamber Matches. One will feature male performers and the other will see female stars in action. Additionally, Trish Stratus will return to the ring to team up with Tiffany Stratton to battle Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, plus Kevin Owens clashes with Sami Zayn.

Realistically, the two Elimination Chamber Matches could take up 90 minutes or more between the bouts themselves, entrances, video packages, etc. Meanwhile, the other two clashes will probably take up another 45 minutes combined, taking into account the same parameters.

Hence, there might still be time left for one or two more matches to make the final card. This article will take a look at three possible bouts in particular that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could potentially add to the PLE lineup during this Friday's show. Each of these is a major title match with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Below are three matches Nick Aldis can add to the WWE Elimination Chamber card on SmackDown:

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa could be booked for WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion. He has held the title for over 10 months now, first winning it at WrestleMania 40 where he defeated Roman Reigns to capture the belt and 'finish his story.' In the months since then, he has defended against several big challengers.

One of his biggest foes in the past year has been Solo Sikoa. In fact, the two stars clashed at SummerSlam and then later in a Steel Cage Match. In both cases, The American Nightmare retained the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While it seemed their feud was over, things took a turn on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Solo returned after a brief absence and attacked Cody. He then attempted to jump The American Nightmare again this past Friday.

Come SmackDown tomorrow, Nick Aldis could announce that the two stars will clash one more time for the World Title. This time, of course, it will be at Elimination Chamber. Perhaps there could even be a stipulation added? Could they have a Last Man Standing Match, for example?

#2. The Street Profits could challenge DIY

DIY are the WWE Tag Team Champions. This is their second reign with the belts after The Bloodline defeated them for the gold last summer. This time around, they defeated Motor City Machine Guns to win the gold.

In general, the SmackDown tag team scene is hot right now. The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, Pretty Deadly, and Los Garza are all shooting to win gold and they all seem to despise each other.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, in particular, are seeking revenge on DIY. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa attacked them many weeks ago. They also routinely had title opportunities interrupted.

Nick Aldis could feel that Ford and Dawkins deserve a title opportunity. If so, they could have the two men challenge DIY for the WWE Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber Toronto. The two teams would put on a fantastic match, but more importantly, The Street Profits could finally become champions again.

#1. LA Knight could attempt to regain the United States Championship

LA Knight is one of the most popular stars in WWE and has been for a few years now. He rose to prominence in 2023 before having a banner year in 2024. Notably, he defeated Logan Paul to win the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

Unfortunately, The Megastar went on to lose that coveted title to Shinsuke Nakamura. The King Of Strong Style came back with a lot of aggression, and mist, and he was ultimately too much for Knight to take down.

Fast forward to SmackDown last week and LA Knight had a promo battle with both Nakamura and The Miz. This led to The Megastar and The A-Lister clashing one-on-one for a presumed shot at the United States Title. Knight won that bout.

Nick Aldis could decide that with Knight's victory, a United States Championship Match should take place at Elimination Chamber Toronto. This could be where Knight starts to regain momentum ahead of WrestleMania 41.

