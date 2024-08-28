3 matches that are being planned for WrestleMania 41 - Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Seth Rollins & more

WWE will head to Las Vegas, Nevada, for WrestleMania 41 during Easter weekend next year. The Show of Shows will take place at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

A lot of big matches are already in the works for WrestleMania and have been teased on WWE programming in recent months. The Grandest Stage of Them All will likely feature top stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Seth Rollins in marquee matches.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three matches that are reportedly being planned for WWE WrestleMania 41.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns returned to action in the main event of SummerSlam to take out Solo Sikoa and cost him the Undisputed WWE Championship. It seemed like that the two cousins would have a match this year, but the Stamford-based promotion may hold it back until WrestleMania 41.

The Original Tribal Chief was taken out by the new Bloodline recently, and it is unknown when he will return. He was being advertised for SmackDown's premiere on the USA Network previously, but he got pulled from that show last week.

WWE reportedly wants to do Reigns vs. Sikoa at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas next year. So, the only time fans may get to see the two men in the same match this year could be under the WarGames stipulation during the inevitable Bloodline Civil War at Survivor Series in November.

#2. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames last year and Seth Rollins was not happy about it at all. Prior to The Best in the World's return, The Visionary had stated on many occasions that he did not want the former back in the Triple H-led company.

The two men had several confrontations on The Road to WrestleMania XL because a match between them for the World Heavyweight Championship was apparently the original plan for The Grandest Stage of Them All earlier this year. However, Punk's injury led to Drew McIntyre facing Rollins at the event.

Punk has crossed paths with Rollins on WWE programming frequently this year. He was on commentary during McIntyre vs. Rollins at 'Mania and was also a big reason why The Visionary failed to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship in an encounter against Damian Priest at Money in the Bank earlier this summer.

Rollins was the Special Guest Referee for the match between Punk and McIntyre at SummerSlam, which featured a few heated moments between the two stars.

WWE is already planting seeds for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins because it is reportedly going to take place at WrestleMania 41. If everything goes well, fans will finally get to see the dream match next year.

#1. The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes could main event WrestleMania 41

The heated rivalry between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was the biggest one in pro wrestling this year. It led to two spectacular WrestleMania main events.

Cody Rhodes finished his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but he still has a score to settle with The Rock. Before going on a hiatus, The Final Boss set his sights on The American Nightmare's title and told him that the story between them was not over.

WWE is allegedly planning a singles match between Rhodes and Rock at WrestleMania 41, according to the latest reports. It will likely be for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare has secured wins over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa this year, so The Final Boss is the only remaining top star in the Anoa'i family left for him to battle.

