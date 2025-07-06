3 matches Triple H must add to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event this coming weekend in Atlanta. It will be an important show ahead of WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and Triple H is giving his all to make it a must-see. As of now, three matches have been announced for the show, including Goldberg's retirement bout against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, WWE needs to use the NBC special to propel several storylines into the spotlight ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer. Many stars like Aleister Black, Damian Priest and others are in desperate need of a major push due to their absence from premium live events for a long time. Therefore, SNME serves as the perfect stage to build up those stars by giving them a match at the special event.

Let's discuss three matches Triple H must add to Saturday Night's Main Event:

#3. Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been involved in tense backstage confrontations for the past two weeks on SmackDown. WWE has been teasing a feud between the two stars and a rivalry seems to be brewing, especially since Black attacked R-Truth on an episode of SmackDown.

Triple H should pit the two stars against each other at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite huge hype around his return, Aleister Black has been absent from WWE PLEs and special events since his homecoming. If this continued, it could lead to a major downfall for the Dutch superstar on SmackDown.

Therefore, by giving him a match against a credible star like Damian Priest, WWE can put Black into the spotlight. A big match at Saturday Night's Main Event could also lead to his proper push on the main roster.

#2. Giulia's Women's United States Title match

Giulia won the Women's United States Championship by defeating Zelina Vega on the go-home edition of SmackDown for Night of Champions. However, since then, she has been away from the show without any proper direction. In the past, such disappearances have caused fans to lose interest in a superstar.

WWE cannot afford such a mishap with top-tier talent like Giulia now that she is the reigning champion. Therefore, Triple H needs to book The Beautiful Madness in a title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event to keep her title reign relevant. The company should pit her against any mid-card babyface like B-Fab or Michin in Atlanta.

Zelina Vega can also seek a rematch against her at SNME. A showdown at the NBC special would present Giulia as a strong champion heading to SummerSlam instead of another transitional reign on SmackDown.

#1. Jacob Fatu vs. Talla Tonga must happen at Saturday Night's Main Event

Talla Tonga made his WWE debut at Night of Champions by attacking Jacob Fatu during his United States Title match with Solo Sikoa. He once again decimated The Samoan Werewolf last week by putting him through an announce table on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Triple H has generated significant hype around this dynamic between the two behemoths in the past week. To escalate this rivalry, The Game should book this match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Such a big-time clash with the former US Champion at SNME would make Talla Tonga look like a legitimate threat and a strong figure in WWE.

Besides, the WWE Universe seems to be interested in this feud between the new faction led by Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Therefore, Saturday Night's Main Event could be an ideal stage to give this storyline a proper direction ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

