3 matches WWE can add to Backlash 2025 on RAW

WWE Backlash is around the corner, and the excitement for the premium live event is at an all-time high following WrestleMania. The show is set to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this weekend, and the fans have gotten pumped about the show.

WWE has booked a few massive matches for the show already and is expected to add more to the card to make things more interesting. While the main event will feature John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Viper, a couple of other title matches have also been confirmed.

Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against her mentor, Becky Lynch, after the latter’s betrayal on RAW after WrestleMania. Further, Pat McAfee will make his in-ring return in a match against Gunther after the latter choked him out on the red brand a couple of weeks ago.

In addition to that, Jacob Fatu will defend his United States Championship for the first time in a fatal 4-way match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight, which has fans excited.

While these massive matches have already been confirmed, some more might be made official this week. Let’s check out a few matches that could be announced for the show.

#3. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns and CM Punk

Paul Heyman shocked the world when he betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Bron Breakker also joined the faction to unleash an attack on both Reigns and Punk to take them off TV.

While Rollins and Breakker have been dominating the roster, it is clear the two will face the duo of Reigns and Punk sometime in the future. While it is not easy to book the match in a week and engage the fans, things could be made official for Backlash with Reigns and Punk returning on RAW this week and even potentially featuring on the blue brand to intensify the storyline.

#2. Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso left the world shocked when he made Gunther submit to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The main event star has been in the headlines for quite some time now and was confronted by Logan Paul on RAW a couple of weeks ago, which led to a feud between the two.

Considering the potential in both men and the match they could deliver, WWE could book it for the upcoming premium live event. This would mark the first title defense for Jey as a champion and will help both superstars boost their careers in the future.

#1. Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

Former NXT talent Giulia and Roxanne Perez surprised the world when they unleashed an attack on reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky on the RAW after WrestleMania. However, even after being defeated by the champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Rhea Ripley came out to help her with the numbers game, which has been the situation for the past couple of weeks.

With a tag team feud clearly being teased, WWE could book a massive match between the two teams for Backlash. This could further change the landscape of the company if Ripley decides to unleash an assault on Sky in order to form a faction with Giulia and Perez.

