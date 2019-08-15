3 mistakes made by WWE over the past week that must not be repeated

Braun Strowman

Over the past week, we got to see a lot of action at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, WWE SummerSlam, and the following Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. This week was quite spectacular.

Some experts are pointing out that the NXT TakeOver: Toronto was better than SummerSlam, which is true given the quality of the matches. Some fans are calling SummerSlam a pathetic show too, while, by and large, it was a pretty good pay-per-view.

We saw Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar clean despite being injured at the event. The Fiend defeated Finn Balor, making his in-ring debut on the show. Both of these things were highly appreciated. Thus, it is beyond comprehension to call SummerSlam a pathetic PPV.

The Raw after SummerSlam was also a spectacular show. We witnessed the thrilling return of Sasha Banks. The OC vs. Rollins angle was also teased. McIntyre and Alexander delivered a brilliant match. The return of the King of the Ring tournament was announced too.

The storyline involving Roman Reigns, Buddy Murphy and the duo of Daniel Bryan and Rowan was carried forward on SmackDown Live. Buddy Murphy gave a tough fight to Roman Reigns in his first match on Smackdown Live. The battle between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon continued unabated. All in all, SmackDown Live fared well.

But there have been some mistakes made by the Creative which need to be rectified. Let's have a look at these:

#3 Big names absent from SummerSlam

These two should have been there

Few of the WWE's biggest superstars, namely Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe. These Superstars have recorded their presence on WWE TV, but were not seen at SummerSlam.

Several matches, like Roman Reigns vs. Rowan, Reigns and Samoa Joe vs. Bryan and Rowan were expected to be included in the SummerSlam card at the last minute, but none of them materialized.

These absences may sound logical if these Superstars were on a break or given limited appearances on TV. But having no storyline, despite making more than 6 appearances a month, shows the failure of the creatives. WWE took a lot of flak on social media for this.

Therefore, WWE needs to have a serious look at this aspect.

