3 Mistakes WWE made this week and 3 things they got right: Big in-ring return canceled, The Fiend makes his presence felt (January 24th, 2021)

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is just one week away but the build-up to the pay-per-view hasn't been all that exciting so far. We have seen several WWE Superstars announce their entry into the Royal Rumble matches while others are trying to earn a spot in the match. This week's SmackDown was not as good as it has been recently, but still, it was better than RAW, a show which had a few good moments but dragged overall.

In this article, let's take a look at three mistakes WWE made this week and three things they got right. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same. Who are you rooting for to win the 2021 Royal Rumble men's and women's match?

#3 Mistake WWE made: Fake Drew McIntyre and Gillberg segment on RAW

WWE advertised that Goldberg would be appearing on RAW in a segment with Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz. However, it turned out to be Gillberg who appeared instead. If that was not enough, John Morrison also made arrangements for a fake Drew McIntyre.

As great as it was to see Gillberg back healthy, who recently suffered a heart attack, the segment was forced comedy that surely wasn't funny. RAW is surely missing the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The only takeaway from the segment was The Miz teasing a Money in the Bank cash-in at the Royal Rumble.

WWE has advertised the return of Drew McIntyre and Goldberg for next week's RAW. Hopefully, this time it's the original WWE Superstars and not their mini parody versions.

#3 WWE got right: The Phenomenal match and finish on RAW

This was a really cool spot AJ Styles and Ricochet did #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/674Bb00IHV — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) January 19, 2021

AJ Styles and Ricochet are two of the best athletes on Monday Night RAW. The match between the two of them this week was absolutely phenomenal, to say the least. Especially the ending sequence where AJ Styles threw Ricochet on the top rope and caught him on the bounce back to deliver a Styles Clash was a thing of beauty.

However, there were questions about the premise of the match as losing that much doesn't mean Ricochet's not worthy of being in the Royal Rumble. It was Ricochet who assisted Drew McIntyre in eliminating Brock Lesnar from last year's Royal Rumble.

In all likeliness, he will again be a part of the match this year and he definitely should be. But doesn't that make this story pointless? There are surely loopholes, but that doesn't shouldn't take away anything from these two who put on a great match on RAW this week.