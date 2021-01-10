3 Mistakes WWE made this week and 3 things they got right: Huge return canceled, Missed opportunity in Bray Wyatt-Randy Orton storyline (January 10th, 2021)

The last week was pretty eventful for WWE as they presented a special RAW Legends Night episode and followed it up with an amazing episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The build for Royal Rumble was also in full swing as several Superstars announced their official entry into the men's and women's Rumble matches. Both the world title matches for Royal Rumble were also seemingly confirmed, and it is safe to say that no one could have predicted both of them just a week ago.

In this article, let's take a look at three mistakes WWE made this week and three things they got right. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on this week's RAW and SmackDown.

#3 Mistake WWE made: Not using the legends on RAW properly

Teddy Long had one of the highlights of the night on #WWERaw.https://t.co/iqtMI4jFmx — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 5, 2021

To counter the declining ratings of Monday Night RAW, WWE presented a special Legends Night episode of the Red brand this week. It did definitely help as RAW got a rating of over 2 million viewers and became the highest-rated show on cable on Monday.

However, the way WWE used most of the legends was disappointing as many of those segments felt like fillers. Melina just appeared for a brief segment with The Lucha House Party and many others like Tatanka, Molly Holly, Sgt. Slaughter pretty much did nothing. Moreover, fans were looking forward to the return of Carlito but that never happened, and reports suggested that WWE never officially booked him.

However, there was one legend, not originally advertised for the show, who came back with a purpose and made a huge impact.

#3 WWE got right: The main event of RAW and the closing segment

Advertisement

The main event of RAW this week saw Drew McIntyre successfully defend his WWE Championship against Keith Lee in an amazing match. However, the massive moment came after their match as WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned and confronted McIntyre.

Goldberg went on to claim that McIntyre hasn't earned his respect and subsequently challenged him for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2021. Though the segment was impactful, the reaction to it has been mixed as there is a fear that McIntyre might drop the WWE title to Goldberg ahead of WrestleMania 37. Hopefully, Goldberg puts over Drew McIntyre and the latter solidifies his run as the champion.