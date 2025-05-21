3 Mistakes WWE must not make at Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take place this weekend in Tampa, Florida. WWE has stacked the card with some great matches this time, including a championship bout and a Steel Cage Match. Fans have high expectations from the show as it would feature legends, veterans, and former world champions.

The WWE Universe had some mixed reactions to this year's WrestleMania and Backlash booking because of some controversial decisions. Lately, a section of fans has not been too impressed with Triple H's creative decisions. The Game has a good chance to turn things around at SNME if he can avoid making big blunders.

Here are three mistakes WWE must not make at Saturday Night's Main Event:

#3. WWE must not hand Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker a loss

Ever since joining forces, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins have been dominating Monday Night RAW. The newly formed alliance has taken over the landscape, causing havoc on the roster. At Saturday Night's Main Event, Breakker and Rollins will team up for the first time to face CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

But if WWE books them to lose, it could heavily affect their momentum. It would make them look weak as a team. The newly formed alliance would not feel believable if they end up facing a setback in their first challenge. Triple H seemingly has long-term plans for Rollins' faction, but if they suffer a loss at SNME, any claims they make down the line would sound hollow.

Furthermore, The Visionary is coming off with a huge win over Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. A loss at an event like Saturday Night's Main Event would put a huge dent in his ambitions.

#2. WWE must not bring back Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event

Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE programming since losing at WrestleMania 41. But rumor has it that the company wants to bring him back sooner rather than later. Speculation suggests that Triple H might plan Rhodes' homecoming at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the company must avoid pulling the trigger on that.

An unanticipated return at a show like SNME would not make any sense and would feel like a rushed booking. Cody Rhodes' return is a talking point among the fans as of late and it deserves to happen on a big stage. Also, WWE has neither teased nor mentioned The American Nightmare on their shows for the past few months.

Therefore, bringing him back when fans have no expectations to see him would feel disconnected and fall flat. Instead, Triple H could plan his return for a big moment before Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. The company can hold back on his comeback for a few more weeks to present it in an even grander way for his upcoming storyline angle.

#1. WWE must not take the title away from Jey Uso

Jey Uso defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Now he will face Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event to defend his title for the first time on a big stage. But it would be a huge mistake if Triple H takes the world title away from him in just a little more than a month.

Despite the emotional weight of his title win, Jey Uso's reign has not fully clicked with the fans yet. Additionally, before his big win at WrestleMania, many were against the idea of seeing Main Event Jey as the World Heavyweight Champion. If he loses his title in just his second defense, and that too at Saturday Night's Main Event, it can spark massive outrage among the fans.

It would not only destroy The YEET Master's credibility to hold any championship moving forward, but it would also raise questions about Triple H's idea of booking the champions. Most importantly, it would waste all the time and effort WWE has put into building up Jey Uso this year.

