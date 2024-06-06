3 Names who can stop CM Punk from costing Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle - Judgment Day star, titleholder, and more

Drew McIntyre is set to return to his home country next week in a big manner by competing in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash at the Castle 2024. Many expect CM Punk to ruin McIntyre's plans by showing up in Glasgow, Scotland. However, several stars could ensure that The Second City Saint is unsuccessful in his attempt to hamper the Scotsman's title pursuit.

Drew McIntyre became the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Seth Rollins. Following the match, CM Punk assaulted The Scottish Warrior, allowing Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre has a chance to redeem himself next week at Clash at the Castle by possibly dethroning The Judgment Day member.

Interestingly, some stars could help Drew McIntyre in fending off a potential match-altering interference from CM Punk. In this list, we will look at three WWE performers who could stop Punk from costing McIntyre a much-awaited win at Clash at the Castle.

#3 Finn Balor could sow the seeds for a potential title feud with Damian Priest

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest is a match that many are hoping to see in the Stamford-based promotion soon. The likelihood of it happening has been increasing with each passing day due to the tension within The Judgment Day. At Clash at the Castle, the storyline may take an exciting turn.

In the closing moments of the world title match, Finn Balor may attempt to help Priest against McIntyre and accidentally stop CM Punk. This way, WWE can not just tease The Scottish Warrior vs. Punk, but also Balor vs. The Archer of Infamy.

#2 Drew McIntyre has seemingly won over a recently drafted WWE RAW star

During this year's WWE Draft, Dijak joined the Monday Night RAW roster. He has been in the headlines lately due to his entertaining social media activity and on-screen work. Meanwhile, McIntyre has praised him for his entertaining tweets.

The Scotsman and Dijak are known for their social media antics, and they clearly have a lot of similarities. Hence, McIntyre could convince the RAW star to watch his back and promise a title shot in return. The potential angle might also help Dijak shine on a big stage like Clash at the Castle.

#1 Liv Morgan could fail to prove her 'loyalty' to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan share an interesting relationship on WWE TV. Morgan has already interacted with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. However, she has yet to cross paths with Damian Priest. Hence, the Women's World Champion may attempt to enter the good books of The Archer of Infamy.

During Priest's title match, Liv Morgan could attempt to help him by fending off a potential interference from Punk. However, she might inadvertently help The Scottish Warrior, laying the foundation for multiple new angles.

