3 New General Managers for WWE SmackDown if Nick Aldis returns to in-ring competition

WWE SmackDown has featured many exciting matches and promos to keep fans locked in on the Road to WrestleMania. Since the beginning of its three-hour format, the blue brand has been using the depth of the roster to deliver some of the best storylines, and a lot of credit goes to the general manager of the show, Nick Aldis.

Ad

While the storylines are all planned by the creative team, Aldis has managed to be the icing on the cake as one of the best general managers in the history of the blue brand. However, the former TNA star might have to drop his duties as GM and return to in-ring action very soon.

Aldis canceled a major WrestleMania match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens last week on the blue brand after the Prizefighter announced his severe neck injury. Since then, there have been speculations that Aldis will step into the squared circle to face the Viper.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While there hasn't been any update on this, Nick Aldis returning to in-ring action seems to be possible. However, if Aldis drops his duties as GM, who would WWE replace him with on the blue brand?

Let's check out a few names that could replace Nick Aldis as the general manager of SmackDown.

#3. Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett has been doing a brilliant job on commentary over the past few months and is considered one of the all-time greats behind the microphone. However, the commentary spots are filled with some massive names, which has ended up being troublesome for veteran Corey Graves.

Ad

Graves has been a main roster personality for quite a few years but was moved to NXT recently, which ignited some issues. If WWE wants to quash all the rumblings, it could move Wade Barrett to the general manager spot and bring back Graves as the commentator for the blue brand.

Barrett has been in and out of the ring multiple times and would be perfect for the role of manager. Further, this could end up solving all the internal issues WWE has been having and give everyone a worthy spot in the company.

Ad

#2. Big E

Former New Day star Big E's return to the squared circle seems uncertain. The former WWE Champion suffered a severe neck injury back in 2022 and has been out of action since. The Powerhouse of Positivity has been featured as an executive who has been doing a brilliant job as a host and panelist on numerous WWE shows.

If Nick Aldis steps aside from the managerial spot, Big E could take over his duties and add some entertainment to the blue brand. The former WWE Champion could open a lot of new doors, bringing in a plethora of opportunities for the company and giving SmackDown a perfect replacement as a general manager.

Ad

#1. Former WWE superstar Paige

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige announced her departure from All Elite Wrestling recently, and the world has been wondering about her next role in the wrestling industry. The WWE Universe has been hoping to see Paige back in the sports entertainment juggernaut since the announcement and have found a perfect spot for her if she plans to make her comeback.

If Nick Aldis steps away as the GM of the blue brand, Paige could make her return to the spot. The former Divas Champion had assumed the role of general manager on SmackDown in 2018 and could do the same with a massive return to the Stamford-based company. This could enhance the women's division as well, just when Triple H is planning to bring back the all-women's premium live event, Evolution.

Fans will have to wait and see if Nick Aldis plans to return to in-ring competition and what Triple H plans following that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More