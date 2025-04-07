4 signs Nick Aldis will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41

Things didn't work well for SmackDown GM Nick Aldis last Friday night when he told Randy Orton that he would have no match at WrestleMania 41, following Kevin Owens' injury. The Prizefighter announced that a serious neck injury forced him to miss WrestleMania 41, and the match with Randy Orton was called off. KO said he would need surgery, and there was no timetable for his return.

Once his promo was over, The Viper came to the ring and was visibly upset after Nick Aldis told him that he would have no match at The Showcase of the Immortals. The 14-time world champion's frustration led to an RKO on Nick Aldis.

That said, we take a look at four signs that the SmackDown GM will be Randy Orton's opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. The RKO

Randy Orton wanted to take revenge on Kevin Owens after the latter injured him in November and sidelined him for four months.

The Viper was out for revenge on the Prizefighter, but the latter's serious neck injury changed the plans. Orton's WrestleMania 41 spot is now in jeopardy, and he stunned the WWE Universe by hitting Nick Aldis with an RKO.

The SmackDown GM is expected to address Randy's actions this week, and it is likely he will challenge him to a match at 'Mania.

#3. Randy Orton and Nick Aldis have had multiple run-ins

Randy Orton and Nick Aldis have gone back and forth for months now, and what happened Friday on SmackDown was the next chapter in their storyline.

Orton's RKO helped add a new angle to the run-ins with Aldis, and the two superstars could finally collide at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Nick Aldis is over enough as a character

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has done a great job as the SmackDown GM since he took over the role in October 2023. During his stint as WWE executive, he has been a face and has been over enough as a character.

Thus, it might be the best time for him to have a heel turn and make his wrestling comeback by challenging Randy Orton to a match.

In addition, Aldis has expressed the desire to return to the ring for the first time since he became the GM and has also revealed that he is under contract with WWE as an active wrestler.

So, a match with the 14-time world champion would be his perfect opportunity to compete in WWE.

#1. Randy Orton needs a win in WWE

Randy Orton has managed to build some momentum upon his return to WWE, but has yet to make a statement. This statement would be his match with Kevin Owens and a victory over the Prizefighter, however KO's injury was a major upset for Orton.

The Viper needs to compete and get a win at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and Nick Aldis appears to be the perfect opponent.

On the other hand, if The Viper faces a returning opponent, like Rusev or Aleister Black, he might need to lose the match to avoid ruining the latter's comeback.

With that in mind, this Friday on SmackDown, WWE Creative could officially announce that Nick Aldis and Randy Orton will collide at 'Mania.

