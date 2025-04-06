4 Replacements for Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens took the world by storm when he announced a massive neck injury that has kept him in pain for the past few months. The Prizefighter revealed that he required surgery and would be taking time off from television, just a couple of weeks away from The Grandest Stage of Them All.

KO was initially set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. However, following his injury announcement, the match was canceled by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. With his match off, Randy Orton doesn't want to sit back and watch The Show of Shows from home. The Viper is now looking for a new opponent to compete against at WrestleMania.

While Randy Orton's WrestleMania status is still a question, Kevin Owens is seemingly set to be out of TV for quite some time. With the former Universal Champion missing several major shows in the coming months, WWE may need to find his replacement on the blue brand.

Although replacing one of the most integral and entertaining stars of the SmackDown roster is not easy, let's explore a few names that Triple H could choose as The Prizefighter's replacement.

#4. Omos

Omos has not appeared on WWE TV since the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and has been on the verge of returning for some time now. He also made a brief appearance in Pro Wrestling Noah but ended his stint early, stating that he would return to the Stamford-based company.

With Kevin Owens out of action, WWE might bring back The Nigerian Giant on the blue brand following WrestleMania 41. With Omos' potential return, WWE could open the doors to a plethora of opportunities.

#3. Rusev

Former AEW star Rusev has been rumored to return to WWE for quite some time. He left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, and speculation about his return to the Stamford-based company is at an all-time high. Recent reports indicate that the star has signed a contract with WWE, and fans are now eagerly anticipating his return to TV.

These reports came just around the time when KO announced his injury, which could be a hint of Rusev being Owens' replacement on the blue brand. The former AEW star has a lot of history with multiple names in the Stamford-based company and could begin his new run in WWE with one of them.

#2. Aleister Black

Another former AEW name rumored to return to WWE is Aleister Black. He was released from the Stamford-based company in 2021 before debuting in the Tony Khan-led company. However, Black was unable to have a memorable run in All Elite Wrestling, after which he departed from the company earlier this year.

Speculations about his return to the company have been making rounds on the internet as well. Black could end up being the perfect replacement for KO on SmackDown, possibly taking Kevin Owens' spot on the WrestleMania card. Aleister Black vs. Randy Orton at The Grandest Stage of Them All could be a dream match, exciting the WWE Universe for the show.

#1. Kevin Owens' former tag team partner Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens tore each other apart and years of their friendship during an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber 2025. Both men had a massive rivalry, which began on RAW after Royal Rumble 2025 and ended up with Zayn getting written off TV following their match in Toronto.

With Kevin Owens injured, WWE might bring back the former Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, but as a heel. This massive twist could open up several opportunities for the Stamford-based company. Furthermore, Zayn could also land as Randy Orton's new opponent at WrestleMania. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has planned following KO's injury announcement.

